Proposed Trade Knicks ‘Wish’ They Could Make Lands Former DPOY

In hindsight, the moves the New York Knicks made during the trade deadline might’ve not been enough. The Knicks are 3-8 since the deadline and while injuries are a reason for that, it’s been a discouraging past month for the team. Their deadline moves added Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. Burks has struggled, averaging 8.7 points In 16.6 minutes on 32.3% shooting. Bogdanovic has struggled, too, shooting 41.7% from the field, which would be the lowest of his career.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed one trade that every NBA team wishes it could make. For the Knicks, he trades Mitchell Robinson to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marcus Smart, a 2024 first-round pick (top-three-protected), a 2025 second-round pick (via HOU or OKC) and a 2027 second-round pick (via ATL).

“A healthy Robinson is a difference-maker in the middle, but the Knicks know all too well that the bouncy big man is no stranger to the injury bug. He has only reached 70 games in one of his six NBA seasons and will land way short of that mark, as it’s unclear when (or if) he’ll make it back from December ankle surgery.

“New York could choose to pivot away from him, then, as its roster—when not absurdly limited by injuries—has produced so many capable replacements. Between Isaiah Hartenstein, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and Julius Randle, the Knicks (when healthy) can get along just fine without Robinson.” While the idea of Smart makes sense, it’s important to note that he hasn’t played a game since January 9 due to a finger injury.

What Would Marcus Smart Bring to the Knicks?

When healthy, Smart is arguably the best point of attack defender in basketball. A defensive minded guard would be an ideal pairing with Jalen Brunson.

Smart was the Defensive Player of the Year award winner in the 2021-22 season, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1995-1996. The Memphis Grizzlies traded for him in hope that he can fix some of their POA problems and take pressure off Ja Morant to make plays on that end.

On the offensive end, Smart is an average shoter, hitting 33.6% of his 5.6 three point shots per game in his last full season with the Boston Celtics. He can initiate the offense at times, but wouldn’t be needed to do so with Brunson on the court.

Smart also brings a different type of energy that’s raved about around the league.

The fit is there and he’d be an instant favorite for Tom Thibodeau given his defensive abilities. However, the injuries to the New York Knicks make this a trade that doesn’t help them at the moment given all of the injuries they’re dealing with.

Knicks Latest Injury Updates

The latest injury update for the New York Knicks is promising. It looks possible that Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle could be back on the court together soon.

Anunoby has started to do five on five work, reported by Peter Botte of the New York Post. Thibodeau said he was day-to-day, a good sign that he could be back sometime this month.

Brunson is hopeful to return against the Orlando Magic on March 8 after suffering a knee contusion.

Randle could be out for a few more weeks as he hasn’t been cleared for contact. Thibodeau said he’s doing light work with pads, according to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times.