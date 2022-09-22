Knicks Starter Set to Earn Big Honor in ‘Bold’ Prediction

Mitchell Robinson got paid by the New York Knicks this offseason, so that means the center will be able to lock in and play without having to worry about contract extension talks being a distraction.

The Knicks center has always been talented on the defensive end, but injuries have constantly held him back, and last season was no different.

Going into the 2022-23 campaign, Robinson appears to be fully healthy, and if he stays that way Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes the center could make the All-Defensive team.

It’s not exactly a “bold” prediction in the sense that Robinson will finally put it all together defensively this season, but more so in the aspect that this could be the year he stays healthy all year.

Mitchell Robinson Makes a Leap

Robinson has all of the tools necessary to make a jump next season, so if he stays healthy then we could be looking at a leap for him. Having Tom Thibodeau as a coach also helps as he’s been defensive-minded throughout his career.

However, having the backing of a coach isn’t all that’s needed, and as Buckley notes, the injuries did play a role in Robinson’s down year.

“Injuries have held the 24-year-old back in the past, though. Inconsistent play has done the same,” he said. “Last season, his shortcomings cut into his playing time (25.7 minutes per outing, down from 27.5 the year prior), and he wound up posting the worst defensive box plus/minus of his career (1.2, per Basketball-Reference).”

The center position was in disarray for the Knicks last season between Robinson and Nerlens Noel injuries, but things are more improved this season with Isaiah Hartenstein slotting in as the backup.

Going into a year with his money situation sorted out and his continued development, Buckley believes this is now the year for Robinson to bring home some accolades.

“Tack on the awareness that comes from having spent four seasons in the league and all of the defensive tips passed down by Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau, and the stars could be aligning for Robinson to snag his first All-Defensive honor,” he concludes.

Robinson Has Made Predictions Before

Man let me lock in bro I definitely can either get DPOY or at least be in the conversation #personalgoal https://t.co/UJhgEZApaj — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) August 18, 2021

Before the start of last season, Robinson predicted he would be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but injuries made that so it wouldn’t be the case.

The takeaway here is the fact that he does believe in himself, and that’s a big step. He has the tools necessary to be among the league leaders in blocks and rebounds, and he’s been known to snag a steal here and there. The main thing holding him back has been healthy, so he’ll need to get that all figured out if he wants to make another leap.

His contract extension being behind will get rid of another distraction, and adding more talent around him could boost morale for the team and allow Robinson to reach more heights. A lot of this could be optimism before the season, but there’s no question that Robinson is one of the best shot-blockers in the league.