Mitchell Robinson Calls Out Knicks Fans Following Blowout Over Nets

The New York Knicks have officially extended their winning streak to seven straight as they downed their cross-borough rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday night in blow-out fashion with the final score reading 142-118.

Their latest triumph has sent the fanbase into an absolute frenzy, with Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School going as far as to point out that their 2022-23 campaign has had “one of the most improbable in-season turnarounds” in franchise history.

During the morning hours directly after New York’s win over the Nets, starting center Mitchell Robinson joined in on the social fun by greeting the team’s loyal followers with AM pleasantries.

“Good morning Knicks fans and Knicks fans only,” Robinson tweeted.

Good morning Knicks fans and Knicks fans only ! ☀️😊 — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) March 2, 2023

Wednesday’s affair served as Robinson’s fourth straight game in action after having been sidelined for five weeks due to a right thumb fracture. In 25 minutes played, the big man finished with an impressive all-around stat line of 13 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field.

With this, it registers as the first time in his five-year career that Robinson has logged four straight double-double performances.

Since returning from injury, the 24-year-old finds himself averaging 11.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game on an insanely efficient 95.5% shooting from the field.

Bridges Describes What Makes Knicks Guard ‘Unique’

Leading up to their contest against the Nets, comments made by Brooklyn’s recently acquired building Mikal Bridges regarding his former Villanova Wildcats teammate, Jalen Brunson, were shared by Steve Serby of the New York Post and, among the many things stated, the 26-year-old revealed what he believes makes the Knicks guard “unique.”

“His IQ, his footwork, but it’s just his work ethic is crazy, but … he just doesn’t miss, like he’s very efficient,” Bridges said.

15/18 FG Knicks win their 7th straight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Z5XkXt8TJ — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2023

Bridges’ remarks that Brunson “just doesn’t miss” were practically put on full display during their latest matchup, as he went on to drop 39 points while only missing three shots the entire night (converted on 83.3% of his attempts from the field).

On top of these numbers, the $104 million man would also finish the night off with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and a plus-minus score of +23.

‘One Thing That Will Ruin’ Knicks

New York may be flying high during this final stretch of 2022-23, but lifelong Knicks fans and host of ESPN’s First Take Stephen A. Smith recently stated that while he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the club moving forward, he believes that there’s one thing, in particular, that could “ruin” their entire season.

“As optimistic as I am for the New York Knicks, there is one thing that will ruin this season…and that’s if they get sent home by Donovan Mitchell,” Smith said. “That better not happen. Now, I don’t care if they lose to Boston, if they lose to Milwaukee, (or) if they lose to (Philadelphia). We all know that in the Eastern Conference, there’s basically been a three-headed monster. We get all of that. You lose to one of those teams, I’m cool with it…Donovan Mitchell better not send the New York Knicks home, otherwise, I’m going to lose it.”

.@stephenasmith is feeling gooood about his Knicks 👏 pic.twitter.com/rebe56y0v3 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 28, 2023

This past offseason, perhaps the most buzzed-about topic of discussion was the infamous Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes that saw the Knicks oft-listed as the favorites to land the star guard from the Utah Jazz via trade before the Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately offered up the deal that won them his services.

Though New York may be doing just fine without the four-time All-Star, Stephen A. Smith still believes that should they be sent home by the team that acquired Mitchell in this year’s postseason, it will wind up overshadowing all of the successes the club has achieved throughout this year’s campaign.