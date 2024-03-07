Tom Thibodeau Says Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Wants Everyone to Know This

New York Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson is getting closer to his return from an ankle surgery that sidelined him since December 8 last year.

“Mitch looks good. He told me to tell everyone that,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters via The Athletic’s Fred Katz following their Thursday, March 7, practice.

Once feared to be season-ending surgery when the Knicks applied for a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception, which was subsequently denied, Robinson has not encountered any setback in his recovery.

According to New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield, Robinson looked normal when the 25-year-old big man walked out of the Knicks’ practice facility in Westchester after practice.

“He’s making steady progress,” Thibodeau told reporters via Daily News. “But he hasn’t had contact or anything like that. It’s just the normal progression that he’s making. Shooting and that sort of stuff. You can script a little bit with him. And that’s where we are with that.”

The Knicks big man is drawing inspiration from baseball legend, Jackie Robinson, in his injury recovery.

“If Jackie Robinson can keep his faith in God and stay true to himself when he had to fight his toughest battles on a day-to-day basis, I don’t see why I can’t,” Robinson posted on his Instagram story on March 2. “I’m currently reading the Jackie Robinson book. The first chapter gave me inspiration and motivation, comfort and strength, wisdom and direction to stay true to myself and not fall short. I’ve been fighting battles for a while and I lost most but this battle I’m fighting now, I’m definitely going to come out on top.

[A] strong mind, strong faith and keep trusting in God have my feelings unstoppable.”

OG Anunoby Upgraded to Day-to-Day

OG Anunoby is on track to return soon. According to Thibodeau, the defensive ace has already progressed to contact drills.

“OG’s taking contact, he’s scrimmaging and that sort of thing,” Thibodeau told reporters via Daily News.

They are just waiting for the doctor’s clearance for him to return to play.

“I’m not a doctor,” Thibodeau told reporters via Daily News. “So when they clear him, they clear him. But he’s doing well, very well. It’s day-to-day. We’ll see where he is. He’s making good progress. But he’s got to be cleared first to fully play.”

Anunoby has missed the Knicks’ last 15 games due to a loose bone fragment in his right elbow. The Knicks are 7-8 without him.

Ex-Knicks Fan Favorite Signs with Pistons

Former Knicks fan-favorite Taj Gibson has extended his NBA career after signing a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on March 6.

Gibson, 38, saw action in 16 games for the Knicks this season. The Brooklyn native was not brought back after his second 10-day contract expired last month.

The veteran center was grateful to the Knicks, his hometown team, and their fanbase.

“I’m 38 years old and I get to still lace them up and still get the respect from my counterparts. The crowd in New York City shows me a great respect,” he said on February 8 after he played 22 minutes in a 122-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks with only eight Knicks players in uniform due to injuries.

Gibson averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 175 games for the Knicks spanning four seasons.