Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Puts League on Notice With Strong Warning

The New York Knicks signed Mitchell Robinson to an extension before the season, and he’s starting to show exactly why the team decided to do that.

While he’s dealt with his share of injuries over the years, he’s been a defensive stalwart when he’s on the floor and healthy. Something he’s especially excelled at in his career is offensive rebounding, and he gets a lot of his buckets off them.

Speaking to reporters on January 8, Robinson made a bold claim about his rebounding, and he put the rest of the NBA on notice when they go against him.

“I’m a dangerous man,” Robinson said according to the New York Daily News. “You got to put three guys on me to keep me off the glass. That says a lot. I’m really becoming something.”

Robinson has always been a player who believes in his own ability, and it’s worked out for him on the defensive end as well as on the offensive glass. He’s a big part of what works for the Knicks, and even though he possesses a limited offensive skill set, his production is still important.

Robinson is Still Improving

Since he was a second-round pick, Robinson has had his work cut out for him his whole career, and it has definitely paid off for him as evidenced by his $60 million contract.

His talent has never been what’s in question with him, but instead it’s his health. He’s missed eight games this season for the Knicks, which is part of the reason the team prioritized a good backup with Isaiah Hartenstein, but it’s clear Robinson is the team’s starter.

He’s averaging a career-best nine rebounds per game, including 4.3 of them coming on the offensive end. This is why he sent out his warning to the league and said more bodies need to be put on him to slow him down.

On top of the rebounding, he’s also chipping in 1.8 blocks a game, so he is a strong presence in the paint as well, showing you don’t have to have a three-point shot as a center to still be dominant.

Knicks Getting Healthier

There was a stretch of time where RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson were all banged up and missing games, but all of that is almost behind them now.

Toppin is set for a return any day now, Brunson is back in the lineup, and Barrett should be suiting up for the Bucks matchup on January 9. A healthy Knicks squad looks like a team that can compete with any team across the league, and the game against the Bucks will be a good measuring stick.

The Knicks find themselves on a four game winning streak after going on a five game skid, so the win over the Bucks would be huge confidence boost and prove they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

Competing for rebounds against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a big test for Robinson, but it sounds like something he’s more than willing to step up and do.

Robinson is playing in a competitive conference full of talented big men such as Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Joel Embiid and Jarrett Allen, so the fact he has able to standout from the group is an impressive feat in itself.