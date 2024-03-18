Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Willing to Embrace Change: ‘Maybe I Can Show More’

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is willing to embrace change when he returns from his ankle surgery.

“[I’d] rather come off the bench. Maybe I can show more,” Robinson responded to an Instagram post by a Knicks fan page (@knicks_movement) featuring him as starting center alongside Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks have thrived in his absence as they currently occupy 4th place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-27 record entering Monday’s road game against the Golden State Warriors.

They were 12-9 when Robinson suffered a torn left ankle on December 8 last year in Boston.

The Knicks are 23-18 without him and 23-12 with his backup, Isaiah Hartenstein, as the starting center.

Hartenstein, who will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, averaged 9.9 rebounds, 7.7 points on 63.9% shooting, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks since Robinson went down with the injury.

Robinson averaged a career-high 10.3 rebounds, 6.2 points on 59.2% shooting, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 assists.

Both centers are among the top 10 offensive rebounders, which Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau highly value in his system.

Robinson leads the league with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game while Hartenstein ranks seventh, tied with Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen with 3.3 per game. Hartenstein’s rebounding was skewed by his minute restrictions since he came back from his Achilles soreness.

Carmelo Anthony Claims Knicks Tried to Trade Mitchell Robinson

Ex-Knicks star Carmelo Anthony hinted at the organization’s frustrations with Robinson, who has become injury-prone and had complained about his lack of offensive role in the past.

“I know the Knicks are mad that they couldn’t trade him before the trade deadline,” Joe Budden said on the “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero” podcast on February 22.

“That’s a fact,” Anthony quickly added, confirming Budden’s intel on the Knicks starting center.

Anthony was a former client of Knicks president Leon Rose when the front office executive was still a power agent at Creative Artists Agency.

Anthony went on to say the Knicks have a tough decision to make in the offseason, choosing who to keep between Robinson and Hartenstein, who have grown close together, per The Athletic off the court.

“You got to pay him,” Anthony said of Hartenstein. “You got to make a decision with Mitchell Robinson. “I mean like you got to pay [Hartenstein]. New York needs that energy. He’s worth it though like you can’t find a fine center like that today.”

Robinson, who will turn 26 on April 1, is in the second year of a $60 million, four-year contract.

Isaiah Hartenstein Linked to West Contender

Hartenstein will be among the top free-agent centers in the offseason along with Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and New Orleans’ Jonas Valanciunas.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has predicted Hartenstein to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason.

Injuries have given Hartenstein a chance to start 30 games for the Knicks this season. He rebounds well, blocks shots, is shooting 60.4 percent from the field and doesn’t turn 26 until May. He’s a legit 7-footer who could play behind Holmgren off the bench or alongside him in the rotation. Hartenstein is earning $9.2 million. The Thunder could have up to $27 million in cap space, but a $15 million starting salary should be plenty to snatch Hartenstein away from the Knicks.

Hartenstein has also caught the attention of Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy, who may look for a veteran big man to show Walker Kessler the ropes.