‘Mutual Interest’ Between Knicks and Celtics 3-Point Marksman: Report

There isn’t an NBA team being discussed in trade rumors more right now than the New York Knicks, who are coming off of their first playoff berth since the 2012-2013 season.

Julius Randle’s growth from role player to All-NBA and All-Star forward has catapulted the team’s rebuild and put them in discussion for any and all rumored names available via trade this offseason.

The latest among them? Nine-year veteran and Boston Celtics wing Evan Fournier.

Fans will recall that the Knicks were one of many teams to inquire about the 28-year old at the trade deadline before he was ultimately dealt from the Orlando Magic.

And at the cost of two second-round picks, many among the fanbase were shocked New York didn’t pull the trigger.

Now it seems that Leon Rose and the New York Knicks front office will get an opportunity, and more importantly, are eager to right their wrong from months back at the trade deadline.

Begley: ‘Mutual Interest’ Between Knicks, Fournier

With the 2021 NBA Draft wrapped up, fans and teams alike are looking ahead to free agency, with the market officially opening up on Monday, August 2nd, at 6 p.m. ET.

That being said, SNY’s Ian Begley offered an excellent primer for all things New York Knicks on Saturday morning.

And he dropped an interesting note regarding Evan Fournier, who’s resurfaced on their radar:

There has been mutual interest between Fournier and the Knicks, per SNY sources. Fournier had significant support in the organization prior to Thursday’s draft. It doesn’t seem like anything that happened on draft night would change that.

Despite his slow start with the Celtics, he ended up impressing during his second-half tenure with the team.

Fournier averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over 16 appearances for Boston.

He also shot a blazing hot 46% from behind-the-arc, on 5.9 attempts nightly.

But as is the case with most free agent speculation, it’s less about the fit and more about the price tag.

What’s the Market for Fournier?

The New York Knicks are projected to open the offseason with north of $53-million in cap space, which will lead the NBA.

So there isn’t really a number that Evan Fournier could command that’s outside of the Knicks’ price range.

There is, however, a number he could ask for that could fall outside of the New York front office’s comfort zone.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fournier is expected to ask for $18-million annually.

On a one-plus-one deal with either of a player or team option for the second year, that isn’t a number that should scare the Knicks away from the veteran wing.

Fournier would provide near-unprecedented three-point spacing for this New York offense, and without sacrificing too much on the defensive end either.

But it should be noted that the Knicks won’t be the only team vying after his services.

All of the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and New Orleans Pelicans have also been tied to the Frenchman shooter.

Could bringing in one of his old teammates from the Orlando Magic help the New York Knicks’ chances?

Knicks, Magic Discussed Ross Trade

Reports started surfacing early on Thursday morning of the New York Knicks’ interest in Terrence Ross.

He averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a steal off the bench last season.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor was first with reports of their talks with the Orlando Magic:

League sources say the Knicks are involved in trade talks for Magic guard Terrence Ross.

Marc Berman of the New York Post followed that up with his own report, confirming the Knicks interest:

The Knicks are one of multiple teams to have had trade talks with Orlando about veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and they’re offering up draft picks, according to sources.

Then Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype followed those reports up, implying that a deal would likely be a salary dump:

New York has cap space to absorb Ross in exchange for one of their two first-round picks at No. 19 or 21 overall. Ross could be a potential replacement for Knicks unrestricted free agents Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.

With all of this smoke rising, there’s bound to be a fire somewhere beneath it all.

The New York Knicks need three-point shooting and shot creation on offense. Terrence Ross brings both.

And perhaps, he’d help to bring Evan Fournier along too.

