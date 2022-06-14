Knicks Big Man Trade Target Back on the Market: Report

With the New York Knicks potentially on the verge of losing of Mitchell Robinson in free agency, the team will have to look elsewhere to replace his production.

Robinson is a free agent this summer and the Knicks won’t have a chance to match offers for him as he’s unrestricted, so if he finds a deal he likes elsewhere he can bolt. Both the Pistons and Bulls have been rumored to be interested in him, so the Knicks have their work cut out for them if they want to keep him in town.

In the event that Robinson does jump ship, the Knicks will still have their fair share of options. A former trade target of the team Myles Turner is reportedly back on the market.

This news comes from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer as he says Turner might be available again as the Pacers lean toward a rebuild.

“Turner is a versatile center still close enough in age to Pacers floor general Tyrese Haliburton, the prized return for Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings,” he wrote. “But Indiana has openly projected a willingness to further steer into a rebuild this offseason, sources said, with an eye toward acquiring young talent to play alongside the 22-year-old Halliburton.”

Turner is just 26, but the Pacers still might find it in their best interest to move on from the talented big man before he hits free agency in 2023.

Turner Back on the Market

If Turner is available again, the Knicks could very well put together a package to acquire him. If the Pacers are looking for young assets to pair with Haliburton, the Knicks have plenty of them to choose from.

What New York will need to decide is if acquiring the center would move the needle enough for them to give up some young players. They’d also need to make sure there’s an assurance they’d be able to hold onto the center once free agency hits.

Turner isn’t the only Pacers star New York has their eyes on as there have been rumbles around the league that Malcolm Brogdon is also on the team’s radar.

Latest on Brogdon

Like Turner, it’s expected the Pacers will also make Brogdon available in a deal for the right price.

The Knicks are looking for a point guard to lead the team, and while Brogdon might not have the skillset to be a number one option, he is more than capable of starting for a playoff team like the Knicks are trying to be.

“But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard,” wrote Fischer.

There are plenty of options for the team to plug their hole at point guard. Of course, they’ll also need to address Kemba Walker at some point in the offseason. New York plans on trading him in the offseason, and the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a potential landing spot.

