NBA GM Pinpoints ‘Sweet Spot’ Trade Partner for Knicks Upgrades

After a successful 2022-23 NBA season, the pressure is on the New York Knicks to continue building toward championship contention.

For the Knicks, that means finding potential trades to upgrade the current rotation, making smart additions in free agency, and negotiating contract extensions with key contributors such as Josh Hart.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, the Knicks should look toward the Toronto Raptors as potential trade partners, with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam mentioned as solid fits.

Raptors gotta blow it up. OG Anunoby to the Knicks for: Obi Toppin, Deuce Mcbride, Evan Fournier, 2 first round picks https://t.co/fg0s7cR2R2 — 🇧🇸Cachino💯 (@Cachin0) June 16, 2023

“Toronto is where they’re probably going to find some guys who can fit,” The executive said. “OG Anuonoby or Pascal Siakam, when the Raptors really get into talking about those two, that is where the sweet spot probably is for New York.”

Currently, there is no telling whether the Raptors are going to lean into a roster rebuild or decide to re-tool around their current core of Anunoby, Siakam, and Scottie Barnes. Yet, should Masai Ujiri decide to his the reset button on Toronto’s roster, the Knicks would likely be one of the first teams to pick up the phone and start gauging interest on potential deals.

Free Agent Big Man ‘Has Interest’ From Knicks

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have some interest in free agent big man Naz Reid after his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves expired following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

“The Knicks have three centers under contract at the moment,” Begley wrote on June 16. “So it doesn’t seem like they would have interest in any big men on the market. But it’s worth noting that Naz Reid has a significant amount of fans within the organization.”

"It doesn’t seem like they would have interest in any big men on the market. But it’s worth noting that Naz Reid has a significant amount of fans within the organization." Knicks Mailbag: What players could come to New York this summer? (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/2pOtEJ6Prn pic.twitter.com/vupTHaUG29 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 16, 2023

However, should the Knicks look to firm up their interest in Reid, the team would likely need to move on from one of their current centers, as Tom Thibodeau already has three big men to choose from on his roster.

“Knicks big men Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah HartensteinandJericho Simsare all under contract,” Begley added. “So New York currently has no room for a free agent center. But Reid is a name to keep an eye on if the Knicks move Robinson or Hartenstein in a trade.”

Reid is an unrestricted free agent, so is free to talk with any team in the league and can sign anywhere without the Timberwolves having the option to match an offer sheet.

Knicks Could Have Best Bradley Beal Trade Package

According to Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer, the New York Knicks could offer one of the strongest trade packages should they decide to pursue Bradley Beal, who was recently allowed to open dialogues with teams by the Washington Wizards.

“To be clear: There’s no indication yet from league personnel that New York is going to seriously pursue Beal. But if the Knicks, as an example, could part with Julius Randle and Evan Fournier plus a package of first-round picks, that might be Washington’s best path to the richest offer in draft compensation,” Fischer wrote.

Trade chatter is abuzz around the NBA. Bradley Beal's potential exit from Washington has taken center stage, and the Bulls are gauging trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told @YahooSports. More from around the league ahead of next week's draft: https://t.co/jbeeeii7vK — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 15, 2023

The Knicks have been holding onto their trade assets in recent years as they wait for a star to become available on the trade market – such as Donovan Mitchell last summer. So, if the Knicks’ front office deems Beal to be worthy of a big trade package, they have more than enough to provide an enticing proposal.