Fresh New Trade Proposal Sees Long-Desired Star Land With Knicks

For years now, the New York Knicks have been trying to land that big-name centerpiece to help build back their reputation within the league’s inner circle and once again thrust themselves into the conversation of being a desired destination for other star players to flock to.

To this point in time, their efforts have yet to pay off.

Having said that, these shortcomings haven’t stopped the team’s decision-makers from continuing to try and accomplish this specific goal, and, as we trudge along through the 2022 offseason, it seems as though there’s a growing suspicion that New York’s prayers may soon be answered.

Ever since ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news on July 12 that the Utah Jazz are now willing to listen to trade offers for star Donovan Mitchell, Knicks nation has been having a field day constructing hypothetical packages that they believe could entice Danny Ainge and company to part ways with their young guard.

However, members of the fanbase are not the only ones role-playing as General Manager.

Throughout this past month, we’ve seen several media personalities and outlets toss their hat into the ring to share their take on what a possible Donovan Mitchell blockbuster could wind up looking like and, recently, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report concocted one specific idea that he believes would go on to help “improve” the team’s starting lineup.

The proposed deal reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz receive:

Obi Toppin

Immanuel Quickley

Evan Fournier

Cam Reddish

Four first-round picks

While this hypothetical scenario may certainly seem like the Knicks are giving up a ton in exchange for the All-Star guard, when considering Utah’s reported initial asking price involved seven first-round picks, Buckley actually believes this to be somewhat of a win for New York.

Knicks Would Roster ‘Best Player’ Since Carmelo Anthony

Though Julius Randle may have nabbed his first All-Star & All-NBA nod back in 2021 and RJ Barrett seems to be a highly talented and well-respected young stud on the rise, the Knicks need at least one more top-notch player to legitimately thrust themselves into the playoff contender picture and, to Buckley, Mitchell could be the type of star to help inch them closer to this status.

“Mitchell would be the best player the Knicks have had since Carmelo Anthony. No, Mitchell isn’t the perfect player—his defense needs to dramatically improve—but he’s a machine on offense. He already has better than 8,000 points and 1,500 assists in his career, becoming just the 18th player to ever clear both marks in his first five seasons.

“Mitchell wouldn’t turn New York into a top-tier contender, but he (and, to a much lesser extent, the savvy and skilled Gay) would move this club a lot closer to that level. Sprinkle in player development for players like RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson, and maybe the Knicks get to that point sooner than later.”

Though already an established perennial All-Star, Donovan Mitchell is only heading into his sixth season in the NBA and is just 25 years old.

By adding on the $163 million guard to a starting lineup already consisting of Randle, Barrett, Brunson, and Mitchell Robinson, not only does the franchise improve their chances of competing in 2022-23, but also for the next several years to come as all are still astonishingly in their mid-to-early twenties.

Knicks Confident They Can Land Mitchell

At this point in time, New York feels like they are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes as it has been reported by The Athletic’s Fred Katz that the Knicks “know no one is coming close” to what they could realistically offer Utah.

“The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

“Offering, say, five first-rounders, some of them protected, along with one young player wouldn’t come close to meeting the Jazz’s asking price. But at the same time, some teams in the running couldn’t even beat that.

“And thus, we have a stalemate.

“For now, the Knicks know no one is coming close to them.”