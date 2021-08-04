New York Knicks Finalizing Deal with 4x All-Star PG: Report

There may not be a team having a better offseason than the New York Knicks, who’ve upgraded their roster without forfeiting any of the team’s future assets.

To kick things off, they re-signed their own key free agents. All of Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, and Taj Gibson will be returning next season after playing contributing roles last season.

Then, Leon Rose and the Knicks front office made their splash, inking Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78-million deal.

But through day two of free agency, New York hadn’t yet secured a starting point guard, raising concerns among fans.

And in one fail swoop early on Wednesday morning, all of that unease was put to rest.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that upon clearing a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will be signing a deal with the Knicks:

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Walker, who was traded by the Boston Celtics at the start of this offseason, averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 43 appearances last season.

He’s a sure-fire upgrade over last year’s starter Elfrid Payton, and with Derrick Rose in the fold, the New York Knicks will have 48 minutes of elite guard play, particularly on the offensive end.