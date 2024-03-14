Ex-Knicks Guard Drops Perfect OG Anunoby Comparison

OG Anunoby has reminded ex-New York Knicks guard Jamal Crawford of a former Tom Thibodeau player who played a vital role in his successful Chicago Bulls teams.

“OG Anunoby brings a different swagger to this [Knicks] team,” Crawford said on Inside the NBA on TNT during the Knicks’ dominant 106-79 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 12. “They play different when he’s out there. They play with a different confidence. They know he covers a lot of mistakes.

“Thibodeau has had a player like this before that was critical to their success in the past — Luol Deng. He has a lot of Luol Deng qualities. He can play with guys. He plays hard. He wears the Thibs way every time he steps on the court.”

Like Deng, Anunoby has an NBA All-Defensive Second Team nod. Both players have the size and length of an elite perimeter defender.

Like Deng, who was the two-way stud of the Bulls team led by Derrick Rose and Carlos Boozer, Anunoby plays a similar role with this Knicks team led by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

In the middle of his 14-2 start in his Knicks career in January, Anunoby was asked about this comparison.

“Similarities, yeah. But we’re both different. There’s similarities, for sure,” Anunoby said, per New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield.

Anunoby returned from an 18-game absence due to an elbow injury with aplomb.

He scored 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. The Knicks outscored the 76ers by 28 in Anunoby’s 29 minutes.

The only glaring difference that separates Anunoby and Deng’s career arc is the former Bulls wing’s two All-Star berths.

OG Anunoby Boosts Knicks’ Odds to Win East

Anunoby’s arrival in New York has turned them into a mean defensive machine that boasts of the league’s best defense in January.

His seamless addition has increased their odds of winning the Eastern Conference from +2400 before the trade to +950 on March 12 at FanDuel, named as one of the top sportsbooks on VT Betting.

It did not take long for Anunoby to prove why the oddsmakers have been giddy about the Knicks’ chances. With Anunoby in the lineup, the Knicks improved to 13-2 overall against 8-10 during his absence.

“It was big,” Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein told reporters of Anunoby’s return. “Just having him back, I think he even makes my job a lot easier on defense, so I can kind of help a little bit more, just knowing either he’s behind me or if he’s on the ball, I know I can veer [away] and defend different players, even 5s easily. So just having him back, I think it makes my life easier. And lets me kind of roam a little bit more.”

Knicks Add Mamadi Diakite

The Knicks have picked up Mamadi Diakite for a 10-day contract, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-9 Diakite is unlikely to be part of the Knicks rotation but serves as insurance while their starting frontcourt duo of Randle and Mitchell Robinson are still on the mend.

Diakite, 27, went undrafted in 2020 but he was able to land a two-way contract, which was later converted into a multi-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 as a reserve.

Diakite was on the opening night roster of the Westchester Knicks in October last year before signing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs in January. He returned to Westchester on March 6 after the Spurs waived him. A week later, the Knicks rewarded him with a 10-day contract.

Diakita has appeared in 7 games with Westchester this season in the G League, averaging 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks.