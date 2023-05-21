Rising 2-Way Wing Viewed as Knicks Backup Plan if Stars Unavailable

The New York Knicks‘ Plan A is to chase a star to pair with Jalen Brunson. But there’s always a backup plan when stars such as Joel Embiid or Karl-Anthony Towns are unavailable this summer.

Enter O.G. Anunoby again, the Toronto Raptors’ rising two-way wing that was on the Knicks’ radar leading to last February’s trade deadline.

The Knicks are viewed as one of the three likely suitors for the Toronto Raptors’ two-way wing this offseason — if the Knicks’ Plan A does not materialize — according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, one of the top NBA news breakers.

“He’s just going to have a lot of suitors. Keep an eye on Portland with the No. 3 pick and Memphis as they try and continue to upgrade,” Fischer told Sportsnaut on Saturday. “I think the Knicks are another team to keep an eye on if they don’t get a big fish like [Karl-Anthony Towns] or Joel Embiid.”

“Could they send a smaller package out for OG Anunoby and continue to build this thing brick by brick before that real No. 1 star comes into the fold? I think OG’s a name to keep an eye on.”

The Knicks were comfortable offering three first-round picks for Anunoby before the trade deadline, according to SNY’s Ian Begley in January. But the quality of those picks isn’t exactly high-end, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange in February, referring to the Knicks’ first-round selections from Dallas, Washington and Detroit with varying protections.

The Raptors were looking for at least two promising young players on team-friendly deals and a first-round pick, according to Toronto Star’s Doug Smith in January.

Why Knicks Are Gravitating Toward O.G. Anunoby

Anunoby is one of the top products of the Raptors’ player development.

The 6-foot-7 Anunoby, who boasts a 7-foot-2 wing span, led the league in steals this season with 1.9 per game and ranked third in deflections with 3.6 per game on top of 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and 38.7% shooting from deep. He’s a career 37.5% three-point shooter.

The 25-year-old Anunoby fits the mold of the Knicks’ wing prototype that could hide Brunson’s size disadvantage.

Anunoby is bigger and more advanced than their current starter, second-year guard Quentin Grimes and more well-rounded than RJ Barrett, whose defense and 3-point shooting have been inconsistent throughout his first four seasons in the league.

O.G. Anunoby Won’t Come Cheap

Anunoby is due for a big payday after his four-year, $72 million extension ends. He is owed an $18.6 million salary next season, and he’s expected to decline his $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season for a more lucrative deal.

But two-way wings like him are at a premium in today’s NBA, as one GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney last month.

“Wing defenders are at a huge premium, there are so few guys who can be a stopper on the wing and still make some shots and be a factor offensively, guys who can walk and chew gum,” one Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “OG can do that. He is still getting better. You’re gonna have to pay him after next year, but he is on a good contract now.”