Proposed Sign And Trade Would Swap Knicks Starter for Rising Point Guard

Despite bringing in four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and Miles McBride this past offseason, the New York Knicks‘ long-term outlook at point guard remains as bleak as ever.

As does the uncertain future of starting center Mitchell Robinson, who’s headed for unrestricted free agency this summer.

What if the Knicks could kill two birds with one stone?

Marc Berman of the New York Post posed a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks involving Robinson that would net New York a starting point guard:

A sign-and-trade package with (Jalen) Brunson and Robinson as the central characters isn’t farfetched.

Brunson’s averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game this season, and playing a contributing role on a Mavericks team headed for the playoffs.

Given that he’s long had the eye of the New York Knicks front office, trust that speculation linking him to the Big Apple will only continue going into the summer.

But will it cost them, Mitchell Robinson? Would the Dallas Mavericks deem him an appropriate return for the guard?

This isn’t the first reporting linking the big man to the Western Conference club.

Robinson ‘Eyeing’ the Mavericks

In that same reporting for the New York Post, Marc Berman made sure to note that Mitchell Robinson may have eyes for the Dallas Mavericks as potential next team:

Center Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent, has eyed the Mavericks as a destination. Dallas needs rebounding and a defensive interior presence.

That’s fortunate for the New York Knicks, who would need the 23-year old’s consent in any sign-and-trade.

Robinson, who’s averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game would be certainly an upgrade over the current starter, Dwight Powell.

Do the Mavericks feel the same way? And are they willing to pay the price tag it might require to bring him out West?

In recent reporting for HoopsHype, insider Michael Scotto disclosed what kind of payday Robinson could be looking at:

According to those executives, his worst-case scenario is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but generally, the projected range for him is between $12-13 million annually, which would be more than what Nerlens Noel got previously in free agency with the Knicks. Most executives think with the Knicks having Robinson’s Bird Rights, most around the league don’t see him walking for nothing.

To his point, however, sending Mitchell Robinson to the Dallas Mavericks wouldn’t be letting him “walk for nothing.”

There’s an argument that what’d he be bringing back to the New York Knicks could be considered everything they need.

Brunson Seeking $20M a Year

For what it’s worth, Marc Berman maintained in his latest reporting that Jalen Brunson remains the number one target for the New York Knicks in free agency:

In free agency, the Knicks will either have to trade expiring contracts — and they have a bunch, including Burks — or do a sign-and-trade deal to get an elite free agent. Their top target is Jalen Brunson of the Mavericks, but there are other free-agent point guards on the market.

And furthermore, that it’s a mutual sentiment:

NBA sources have long indicated Brunson, because of his many Knicks connections, is interested in the Knicks but his market value might have neared $20 million per.

