‘Realistic’ Trade Proposal Sees Knicks Swap RJ Barrett for $81.9M All-Star

As currently constructed the New York Knicks find themselves 10 games over .500 with a record of 37-27 and are rapidly closing in on the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) whilst residing at five.

Despite this success, however, there are some who believe that Leon Rose and company should still strongly consider making some talent-bolstering adjustments to their rotation this coming offseason to help inch them closer to legitimate contention status and, in a March 1 Bleacher Report article, writer Zach Buckley concocted a trade that he believes could realistically be executed to accomplish exactly that.

The proposed deal reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive: DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls receive: RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Isaiah Hartenstein

As suggested in the piece, the Knicks are certainly performing admirably in 2022-23, but they still seem to be “one star short of contending,” while DeMar DeRozan is an $81.9 million star looking to contend but lacks a team to support him.

Because of this, Buckley believes that New York and the Chicago Bulls could prove to be ideal partners for an offseason trade.

“Right now, the Knicks look like a pain in the neck for their first-round opponent. However, if they added DeRozan, who eyeballed New York in 2021 free agency, and pesky combo guard Alex Caruso, who might quickly become Tom Thibodeau’s favorite player, they’d be no worse than shadow contenders for the championships. As for the Bulls, these final few months could hammer home the point this organization needs a reset—if not a total teardown. Either way, their inability to join the championship race should have them seeking out alternatives this summer, when Nikola Vučević enters free agency and DeRozan approaches the final season on his contract.

“Chicago could be intrigued by this package regardless if it’s looking to retool around Zach LaVine or rebuild around Patrick Williams. Barrett is 22 years old, Obi Toppin is 24, and both were recent top-10 picks. Neither has exactly aced his development, but neither has shown anything so worrisome to suggest they’ll never approach their full potential, either. Isaiah Hartenstein, who is also 24, and he could step into the starting center spot if the Bulls let Vučević walk,” Buckley wrote.

DEMAR DEROZAN PUTS THE BULLS UP 1 WITH .4 REMAINING 🤯 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/L1CO9dc3dL — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2022

Despite Chicago’s struggles this season, DeRozan has been an absolute gem of a performer for the franchise, posting sensational averages of 25.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 50.8% shooting from the floor all while nabbing his sixth All-Star nod along the way.

Generally speaking, to acquire someone of this ilk, offloading draft capital is often a necessity however, in Buckley’s proposal, no such capital is seen being sent out in exchange.

Considering the main outbound assets in this hypothetical are Obi Toppin, who was already a player rumored to have been shopped by New York prior to this year’s deadline, and RJ Barrett, who has seemingly hit a plateau in year four, one could argue that the Knicks would be foolish to pass up on such an opportunity.

Barrett’s Future With Knicks in Doubt

Since entering the league back in 2019, Knicks fans have been waiting to see RJ Barrett break onto the scene and prove himself to be the budding star building block the franchise hoped he would be when they selected him with the third overall pick.

Now in 2022-23, such an ascension has yet to happen, which has Buckley seriously questioning what his role is expected to be moving forward.

“His points have plateaued, his perimeter shot has abandoned him and his defense has come and gone. At this point, it’s not clear where he belongs in the Knicks’ pecking order. And that’s true of both the stretch run and the seasons beyond it. If New York makes the playoffs, he isn’t guaranteed to be a part of its closing lineup, and the belief he’ll be a building block for the ‘Bockers must be dwindling,” Buckley wrote.

To this point in the season, Barrett has seen a regression in virtually every statistical category when in comparison to last season, as he’s boasting per-game averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on just 42.9% shooting from the floor and 33.4% shooting from distance.

Veteran Wing Feels Knicks Can Make a Run

“If we get complacent, we’ll be out in the first round. If we continue to do what we’re doing & continue to build & be coachable & not be satisfied, I think we can make a run.” Josh Hart on NYK, which is in 5th place in East with 19 games to play: https://t.co/LaTQbYQAg7 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 28, 2023

With their current momentum and standing in the Eastern Conference, it appears the New York Knicks are on their way toward clinching their second postseason berth in three seasons.

Though to some, simply making the playoffs will be a tremendous accomplishment in itself, veteran wing Josh Hart recently stated that the objective is to not be a one-and-done club but, rather, to make a deep run and, in his eyes, this team can do exactly that.

“I think we have a team that can make some noise. I think it’s a team that can make a run and surprise some people,” Hart said, via Begley. “We gotta continue building, but that’s something I’m extremely excited about, something that we all talk about a little bit. We try to take it game by game, but that’s definitely in the back of our mind. We want to keep pushing. We don’t want to make the playoffs. We want to make a run in the playoffs. I think that’s the biggest thing and I think we have the capability to do that. We have to continue to build and continue to grow. We can’t get complacent where we are right now.”

Knicks are 7-0 with Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/X1fCpc5cpv — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2023

Since first suiting up for the team back on February 11, the Knicks have managed to embark on a seven-game winning streak and rank first in offensive rating (104.0) and net rating (16.6) during this span.