Former Knicks Starter Says It Was Easy Decision to Leave

The New York Knicks have made some big upgrades this offseason with the addition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but some big decisions had to be made in order to make that happen.

For starters, the team had to let Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina walk in free agency, but many fans would agree that this was the right decision to make.

The loss of Bullock is a big one as he averaged over 10 points a game while being one of the team’s top marksmen, but most importantly, he was a starter.

While Immanuel Quickley or Fournier look to slot in as the new starter, it is still a big loss. Even though the Knicks may have tried to bring Bullock back, from his side of things it was an easy decision.

Speaking at his introductory press conference with the Dallas Mavericks, Bullock says that this was a “no brainer” decision for him.

Bullock Explains Why He Left the Knicks

During the press conference, he was asked what made him choose the Mavericks over other teams, and he cites the ability to make a deep playoff run as a key tipping point.

“When I played against the Mavericks last year, I liked the way that they competed as a team,” Bullock said at the 12:43 mark. “They got great players, so it was an easy, no-brainer for me. Being with the Knicks last year, we made it to the playoffs, but I see this as a team that’s taking that next step to be in the postseason.”

Any team in the NBA could use more 3-point shooting, so Bullock will be a big addition for the Mavericks if they want to go far in the playoffs. With Luka Doncic headlining the team, they have as much of a chance as anybody else in the Western Conference.

While the Knicks were spurned, it’s hard to consider this a lost offseason as an argument can be made that Fournier is an upgrade over Bullock. Defense will be the big thing to look at as Bullock was known as one of the Knicks’ better defenders.

The Knicks Made Upgrades

The place where the Knicks absolutely had to make a change was at point guard, and the team certainly did that.

Not only did they resign Derrick Rose to a deal to shore up their bench, but they also landed Kemba Walker. The big question mark with Walker is his ability to stay healthy. If he does remain injury free, he can still contribute to a playoff team.

Walker is excited to play under the lights at Madison Square Garden, so he’s coming into the season with a lot of motivation. The Knicks are coming off a playoff appearance, and they’ll be looking to go even deeper in the upcoming season.

If all of the dominoes fall in the right spot, there’s a chance the Knicks could even make Bullock regret his decision to leave the team.

