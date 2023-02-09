Richard Jefferson Makes Bold Prediction After Big Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks have traded Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for veteran forward Josh Hart, and there are a lot of fans of this move from outside of the city.

Former Nets standout turned analyst Richard Jefferson is a fan of the Knicks picking up Hart, and he believes this is the move that would get the team over the hump and deep into the playoffs.

“Josh Hart [in my opinion] is a piece that can help you get to the 2nd rd,” wrote Jefferson on Twitter after the trade happened.

The Knicks traded Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk and Ryan Arcidiacono along with a protected first-round pick to acquire Hart. In the end, it was three players who weren’t in the rotation for somebody who will make an instant impact, so perhaps Jefferson could prove to be correct in his prediction. Getting to the second round isn’t something many teams hope to have as their ceiling, but it’d be big for the Knicks to at least get out of the first round.

Fortunately for the Knicks, the path to a playoff spot got easier not just by making the trade, but they also have the Nets to thank for making their moves.

Nets Trade Durant and Irving

The Knicks’ crosstown rivals look like they are going to be slipping down the standings after trading away both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline. The Nets are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, but there’s no telling what will happen now that both the stars have left town.

As for the Knicks, they are the 7th seed, but the trade for Hart could be what it takes to get over the hump. Hart will be a good fit with Tom Thibodeau as his defense and rebounding ability will be perfect for his system.

He’s not the best shooter in the world, and the Knicks won’t be relying on him for that, but he can still chip in with a three every now and then. There was some chatter about the Knicks possibly acquiring Durant before he was sent to Phoenix, but that plan never became a reality.

Jalen Brunson is Ecstatic

Jalen Brunson finding out the Knicks traded for Josh Hart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcBJCVbG8M — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2023

Brunson was at his alma mater Villanova for his jersey retirement when he got the news his former college teammate was being traded to the New York.

“Oh s**t,” he yelled upon seeing the news.

Brunson was undoubtedly excited to be teaming up with Hart as he was his former teammate but also because it will make the Knicks a much better team. It’s not often a team is able to give up pieces that aren’t in the rotation at all to acquire somebody who will instantly step in and play a big role.

This trade didn’t capture the same headlines the Russell Westbrook, Irving or Durant trade did, but it’s an under the radar move that will greatly help the Knicks out. He’ll likely slot in as a role player with the team instead of entering the starting lineup, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be getting 20-25 minutes a game with the Knicks. Of course, only Thibodeau knows what the plan is, but fans will find out how Hart will be utilized very soon.