Knicks Again Sign Reserve Guard Whose Contract Was Voided

The New York Knicks didn’t make a move at the NBA trade deadline, much to the chagrin of fans, but the team didn’t take long to make a post-deadline acquisition.

If you’re somebody who has been following the Knicks closely this season, the player New York picked up might be a familiar face: Ryan Arcidiacono.

When players were missing weeks at a time due to COVID protocols, the Knicks signed Arcidiacono for a 10-day contract just to keep a warm body on the roster while they were missing players.

At first, his contract was voided, but even eventually found a way onto the roster. Fast forward to February 13 and he’s once again on the team, but this time it’s different and he’ll be on the team for the remainder of the year.

Arci Signed Again

The New York Knicks announced the deal on Sunday afternoon, and while they didn’t reveal the terms of the contract, it does seem like he’ll be around the remainder of the season.

Over the course of his two 10-day deals with the team, he didn’t appear in a single game. With Kemba Walker, Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose coming back soon from injury, it seems like there is a logjam of sorts at the position. Because of this, it doesn’t seem like Arci will find much playing time with the team, similar to his earlier deals.

What the signing does do is fill up the Knicks roster to its max of 15 players, so don’t expect to see any more players joining the team later on.

The Knicks didn’t really have many targets on the buyout market, especially considering how rough the season has been going for them lately, with the victory over the Golden State Warriors being an obvious outlier.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like the youngsters are going to get much playing time, but that could definitely change as the Knicks slip further and further out of contention. Cam Reddish has been playing more as of late, which is an encouraging sign for fans of his out there.

Where Do the Knicks Go From Here?

With the trade deadline now gone, the Knicks have the rest of the season to play out with the roster as it is with the addition of Arcidiacono. He likely won’t make much of an impact on the team this season and there’s a good chance he won’t be on the roster next year.

With the way this season is going, don’t be surprised to see a lot of turnover in the offseason as the team looks for a way to unload some of the veterans. Players like Evan Fournier and Alec Burks were reportedly shopped around before the deadline, but nothing came to fruition.

The Knicks have a lot to do to become a competitor in the suddenly deep Eastern Conference next year. As for the rest of this season, it’ll essentially be a tryout for everybody looking to stay on the roster for the long haul.

