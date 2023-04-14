NY Radio Host Wants Knicks to Swap 2 Young Players for $215 Million Star

Can you imagine the modern-day New York Knicks villain Trae Young wearing the orange and blue and playing 41 games at the Garden every season?

That’s what WFAN’s Sal Licata is pushing for the Knicks to do in the offseason — trade for Young at the expense of former lottery picks and homegrown talents RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin.

“Any time a superstar like that becomes available, it’s natural to bring up the Knicks,” Licata said on his radio show. “I don’t know if it’s realistic or not that the Hawks would consider Trae Young or if the Knicks would give up what it takes to get Trae Young, but I know this: Trae Young would be a megastar in New York.”

“Let’s just say you could swap RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and some picks. Would that get the job done? Would you do that? I think you have to.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported on April 10 that Young might become available.

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young,” O’Connor wrote.

Young earned the most-hated villain status in New York after vanquishing the Knicks in fives games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. But after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals that season, it was all downhill for Young and the Hawks.

A coaching change signaled a major shakeup in the Hawks organization that could lead to more changes in the offseason, depending on what happens to their playoff campaign. Young and the Hawks clinched the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference after beating the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, Barrett has plateaued this season after inking a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, the largest contract ever given by the Knicks.

With Jalen Brunson’s arrival, Barrett moved from the No. 2 to No. 3 option. On the other hand, Obi Toppin remained an afterthought in New York, especially with the resurgence of Julius Randle.

Toppin, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, only averages 7.4 points in 15.7 minutes as Randle’s chief backup. But he continued to showcase his dynamic talent every time Randle was out.

Toppin closed out the regular season with a solid five-game stretch, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals with a ridiculous 58/44/90 shooting split as Randle is shelved with a left ankle sprain.

Julius Randle Is Questionable for Game 1

The Knicks announced on Friday that Julius Randle is questionable to play for Game 1.

It is increasingly likely that he will miss the series opener as he has yet to be cleared to do full-contact drills with 24 hours left before the series opens in Cleveland.

If Randle can’t play, Toppin is expected again to start in his place.

Josh Hart Begins Trash Talk on Instagram

Josh Hart set the tone for what is shaping up to be the most exciting first-round series in the Eastern Conference with a fiery comment on his friend and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell’s Instagram post.

[Expletive] you,” Hart commented on Mitchell’s post showing a mixtape of his first season with the Cavaliers.

Hart and Mitchell are longtime friends through their common friend Eric Paschall. But friendship will be set aside when they step on the court.