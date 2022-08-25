Blockbuster Proposal Sends Knicks Star to NBA Title Favorite

The New York Knicks may be invested in trying to strike a trade to land Donovan Mitchell this summer, but before this came to light it appeared that one of the team’s main objectives was to part ways with their own star Julius Randle and the four years, $117 million that remains on his contract.

Though it appears that a simple swap of the two players will not be possible, as the Utah Jazz are reported as having no interest in the big man, this is not to say that both goals still can’t be accomplished.

It just may come in separate moves, and perhaps one with the Phoenix Suns could be an ideal way of offloading New York’s power forward.

On August 23, 98.7 FM Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro tweeted that he’s been hearing rumblings that the Suns are looking to make moves heading into the upcoming campaign and that acquiring a post-up power forward is what they have their sights squarely set on.

Hearing the Suns will now turn their attention to try and obtain a post-up Power Forward. They have the cap-payer exception still available to them. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 23, 2022

Now, for those of you who are familiar, Randle is not necessarily someone who fits the bill of being a “post-up” player, as he’s often found passing up back-downs for his preferred mid-range game, where he hoisted 350 shot attempts in comparison to 316 when at the rim last season.

However, with his intimidating six-foot-eight, 249-pound frame, the man has the size and strength necessary to be a dominant force down low.

Considering Phoenix already has two primary ball-handlers such as Chris Paul and Devin Booker, it could force the big man’s hand into relinquishing his desire to serve as a point-forward and, instead, play more to his size in hopes of aiding in their attempts to get over the hump and win a title.

What the Knicks Could Get From Suns

The New York Knicks don’t appear open to just giving away the 2021 All-NBA selection for pennies on the dollar, nor should they.

Having said that, his trade value has certainly diminished in size after an inefficient 2021-22 campaign, so one shouldn’t expect a package anywhere near what Donovan Mitchell is likely to draw for Utah.

Obviously picks will be desired in a Randle deal, so the win-now Suns could be inclined to cough up a heavily protected first in the not-too-distant future along with a possible pick swap or a future second-rounder.

Considering Phoenix’s current inflated cap situation, they’ll obviously need to ship out contracts that, combined, fall somewhere in the ballpark of Randle’s salary, which holds an annual hit of $29.2 million.

The framework of a deal could look something like this:

New York Knicks receive:

Dario Saric

Landry Shamet

Torrey Craig

2023 first-round pick (top-20 protected)

2025 first-round pick swap or 2024 second-round pick

Phoenix Suns receive:

Julius Randle

Both Saric and Craig find themselves on expiring deals, thus allowing the Knicks to free up cap space heading into the summer of 2023 while Shamet, still only 25, could be utilized as an efficient sharpshooter (boasts a 39% three-point shooting clip for his career) within their rotation for the next four years of his deal or could be used to bring on other assets in a future trade.

Knicks Hit Rough Patch in Mitchell Talks

Despite New York’s willingness to part ways with Randle, their main objective is still to trade for Donovan Mitchell.

And while it is believed that both parties wish to get a deal done, recently The Athletic’s Tony Jones broke some unsettling news, as he reported that the Jazz are “comfortable” with keeping the All-Star in tow heading into the new year.

“But, the Jazz, sources say, are comfortable with going into the season with Mitchell on the roster, no matter who else is on the roster around him,” Jones wrote. “If they are persuaded to trade Mitchell, they are committed to the lofty price they have set for themselves. If that price isn’t met, they are good with keeping him on the roster once training camp opens and into the season.”

The Knicks and Jazz re-engaged in trade talks back on August 16, per a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones though, to this point, no trade appears to be close.