Knicks Predicted to Lose Center to Western Conference Contender

While the New York Knicks gear up for a playoff run, center Isaiah Hartenstein could be on the way out in the offseason. Hartenstein is a free agent this offseason and after stepping into a bigger role with Mitchell Robinson’s injury, should be sought after on the market. Of the potential landing spots, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a team to watch out for.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report released his early predictions for this offseason, linking Hartenstein to the Thunder.
“Injuries have given Hartenstein a chance to start 30 games for the Knicks this season. He rebounds well, blocks shots, is shooting 60.4 percent from the field and doesn’t turn 26 until May. He’s a legit 7-footer who could play behind Holmgren off the bench or alongside him in the rotation.
“Hartenstein is earning $9.2 million. The Thunder could have up to $27 million in cap space, but a $15 million starting salary should be plenty to snatch Hartenstein away from the Knicks.”
Hartenstein would likely play off the bench, but that’s the role he’s used to playing for most of his career.
What Would Hartenstein Bring to the Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the up-and-coming team in the NBA, that’s been clear this season. Chet Holmgren playing as well as he did after missing his rookie season due to an injury helped confirm that this could be a potential dynasty. At the very least, the Thunder should be one of the favorites to win the championship in the foreseeable future.
While Holmgren has played well and can defend the rim at a high level, the lack of size hurts the Thunder at times. Adding the New York Knicks center would give them another player to lean on off the bench as he can bring size, rebounding, and defense.
Pincus added why he makes sense for the Thunder.
“Chet Holmgren may not win the Rookie of the Year award, but finishing second to Victor Wembanyama is an impressive showing. As fans beg the Thunder to go all-in via trades and/or free agency, the front office has quietly built one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
“The group’s playoff showing will dictate its future, but the most significant weakness appears to be size up front. The Thunder may not look for a starter in free agency, but Isaiah Hartenstein (No. 20 on our free-agent big board) may be the perfect addition.”
Knicks Injuries Are Hurting Them in Free Agency
Losing Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Robinson to injuries this season hurt immediately as the New York Knicks had to pivot to other players and their record suffered because of it.
However, the issue with the injuries is that it allowed many Knicks role players to get a bigger role, like Hartenstein. The 25-year-old made the most of his opportunities and is now set to hit the open market at the best time of his career.
If it wasn’t for the injuries the Knicks dealt with, Hartenstein would’ve continued to play a smaller role, perhaps making him an option for the Knicks to re-sign in the offseason.
Instead, he had a bigger role, and teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder got to see how good of a player he truly is.