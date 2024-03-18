Knicks Predicted to Lose Center to Western Conference Contender

“Injuries have given Hartenstein a chance to start 30 games for the Knicks this season. He rebounds well, blocks shots, is shooting 60.4 percent from the field and doesn’t turn 26 until May. He’s a legit 7-footer who could play behind Holmgren off the bench or alongside him in the rotation.

“Hartenstein is earning $9.2 million. The Thunder could have up to $27 million in cap space, but a $15 million starting salary should be plenty to snatch Hartenstein away from the Knicks.”

Hartenstein would likely play off the bench, but that’s the role he’s used to playing for most of his career.

What Would Hartenstein Bring to the Thunder?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the up-and-coming team in the NBA, that’s been clear this season. Chet Holmgren playing as well as he did after missing his rookie season due to an injury helped confirm that this could be a potential dynasty. At the very least, the Thunder should be one of the favorites to win the championship in the foreseeable future.

While Holmgren has played well and can defend the rim at a high level, the lack of size hurts the Thunder at times. Adding the New York Knicks center would give them another player to lean on off the bench as he can bring size, rebounding, and defense.

Pincus added why he makes sense for the Thunder.

“Chet Holmgren may not win the Rookie of the Year award, but finishing second to Victor Wembanyama is an impressive showing. As fans beg the Thunder to go all-in via trades and/or free agency, the front office has quietly built one of the top teams in the Western Conference.