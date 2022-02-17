Knicks VP Blames Struggles on Tom Thibodeau: Report

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a disastrous stretch of games as they’ve now blown three 20+ point leads in less than a month.

Their latest meltdown came against the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets. After getting out to a 28 point lead at one point, the Knicks went ice cold and ended up losing the game in regulation thanks to a dagger three pointer from rookie Cam Thomas.

For Knicks fans, it’s good the All Star Break has arrived because it means they won’t have to feel the pain of losses like that for about a week, but things pick up after the break and they are just as brutal.

The first five games after the break are against the Heat, 76ers twice, Suns and the Clippers. All of these games will also be nationally televised as well.

This means that a wider audience will be available to see the struggles of the Knicks if they continue, and according to SNY’s Ian Begley, Knicks excecutive vice president William Wesley is placing this blame on coach Tom Thibodeau’s shoulders.

Thibs to Blame

I’ve heard the same about Wesley blaming Thibodeau. …Wesley has Dolan’s ear. https://t.co/tzpL4M2Yts — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 17, 2022

According to SNY, Wesley has been talking to team owner James Dolan this month and he’s been putting the blame for the struggles as of late on Thibs.

“And in conversations with Knicks owner James Dolan this month, Wesley has been laying the blame for the season – at least in part – on Thibodeau’s coaching, per SNY sources,” wrote Begley.

New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy said he has heard the same thing through his sources.

“I’ve heard the same about Wesley blaming Thibodeau. …Wesley has Dolan’s ear,” he tweeted.

What this all means remains to be seen, but from the outside looking in it could mean Thibodeau is being set up as a fall guy. Begley says he’d be “a bit surprised” if he was fired at this point, but does mention that stranger things have happened.

The Knicks season has not gone according to plan, and part of that blame is definitely on Thibodeau. However, the roster as it’s currently constructed doesn’t seem like it has any chance of succeeding this year.

Rotations Are Rough

With the team struggling like it is, many fans are practically begging for more playing time for Obi Toppin, something that hasn’t happened as of yet.

Cam Reddish, somebody who Thibodeau was reportedly not happy to trade for, is also finding it tough to find minutes on the team. Taj Gibson is still playing more than both of them, but that might last for long as the team continues its free fall out of the playoff hunt.

Another player who could use an extended look is rookie Miles McBride. The point guard has been tearing it up in the G-League, but he hasn’t seen the same opportunities become available to him in New York. Eventually, the Knicks will have to see if the talent they have on the team is worth keeping longterm.

