NFL Christmas Schedule 2021: What Football Games Are on TV Today?

Fans can celebrate the Christmas holiday with several NFL and college football games on TV. After years of avoiding the holiday, the NFL started once again scheduling games on Christmas in 2020 and are continuing the new tradition this year.
The Packers host the Browns on Fox at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, while the Colts square off with the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network. College football fans also have an option as Georgia State takes on Ball State at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the Camellia Bowl.
“We’re in the entertainment business… to entertain on Christmas is a good deal,” Aaron Rodgers said of the Packers’ Christmas matchup, per ABC Green Bay’s Adriana Torres.
There are also plenty of NBA options for what has traditionally been one of the biggest days on the basketball calendar for marquee matchups. COVID has taken some of the luster off the games with several star players likely sidelined but there is still plenty to like on the schedule.
The Hawks and Knicks tipoff the Christmas schedule at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN with a rematch of last season’s playoff series. Next up is the Celtics squaring off against the Celtics in an Eastern Conference showdown at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
The Warriors and Suns have provided some of the best NBA games so far this season. Two of the top Western Conference teams once again battle at 5 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The Nets take on the Lakers at 8 p.m. Eastern on both ABC and ESPN with each team having short-handed rosters. Finally, the Mavericks and Jazz provide a late holiday finale at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.
The Packers Are Heavy Favorites Over the Browns
Vegas appears to have some doubts about the Browns with several key players coming out of COVID protocols. The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite over the Browns, per FanDuel.
The Christmas primetime matchup is expected to be a much closer contest. Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over an Indianapolis team that has been playing its best football at the right time.
NFL Christmas Day Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m. Eastern Fox
Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals 8:15 p.m. Eastern NFL Network
College Football Christmas Day Bowl Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021
Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State 2:30 p.m. Eastern ESPN
NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks 12 p.m. Eastern ESPN
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 2:30 p.m. Eastern ABC
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns 5 p.m. Eastern ABC
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8 p.m. Eastern ABC/ESPN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. Eastern ESPN
NFL Week 16 Schedule: Sunday, December 26, 2021
The majority of NFL teams play on the day after Christmas providing football fans with a post-holiday bonus with a full slate of games.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Eastern Fox
Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Eastern Fox
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. Eastern CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Eastern Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. Eastern CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Eastern Fox
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. Eastern CBS
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. Eastern CBS
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Eastern Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. Eastern CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. Eastern CBS
Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. Eastern NBC (SNF)
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m. Eastern ESPN