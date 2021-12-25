NFL Christmas Schedule 2021: What Football Games Are on TV Today?

Fans can celebrate the Christmas holiday with several NFL and college football games on TV. After years of avoiding the holiday, the NFL started once again scheduling games on Christmas in 2020 and are continuing the new tradition this year.

The Packers host the Browns on Fox at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, while the Colts square off with the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network. College football fans also have an option as Georgia State takes on Ball State at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the Camellia Bowl.

“We’re in the entertainment business… to entertain on Christmas is a good deal,” Aaron Rodgers said of the Packers’ Christmas matchup, per ABC Green Bay’s Adriana Torres.

There are also plenty of NBA options for what has traditionally been one of the biggest days on the basketball calendar for marquee matchups. COVID has taken some of the luster off the games with several star players likely sidelined but there is still plenty to like on the schedule.

The Hawks and Knicks tipoff the Christmas schedule at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN with a rematch of last season’s playoff series. Next up is the Celtics squaring off against the Celtics in an Eastern Conference showdown at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The Warriors and Suns have provided some of the best NBA games so far this season. Two of the top Western Conference teams once again battle at 5 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The Nets take on the Lakers at 8 p.m. Eastern on both ABC and ESPN with each team having short-handed rosters. Finally, the Mavericks and Jazz provide a late holiday finale at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.



The Packers Are Heavy Favorites Over the Browns

Vegas appears to have some doubts about the Browns with several key players coming out of COVID protocols. The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite over the Browns, per FanDuel.

The Christmas primetime matchup is expected to be a much closer contest. Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over an Indianapolis team that has been playing its best football at the right time.

NFL Christmas Day Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m. Eastern Fox

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals 8:15 p.m. Eastern NFL Network

College Football Christmas Day Bowl Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State 2:30 p.m. Eastern ESPN

NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks 12 p.m. Eastern ESPN

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 2:30 p.m. Eastern ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns 5 p.m. Eastern ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8 p.m. Eastern ABC/ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. Eastern ESPN



NFL Week 16 Schedule: Sunday, December 26, 2021

The majority of NFL teams play on the day after Christmas providing football fans with a post-holiday bonus with a full slate of games.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Eastern Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Eastern Fox

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. Eastern CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Eastern Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. Eastern CBS

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Eastern Fox

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. Eastern CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. Eastern CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Eastern Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. Eastern CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. Eastern CBS

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. Eastern NBC (SNF)

NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m. Eastern ESPN