NFL Playoff Picture 2020-21: NFC & AFC Standings for Week 15

Teams are hoping for a bit of Christmas cheer as the NFL playoff picture is heating up in the AFC and NFC with just weeks remaining in the regular season. We break down the NFL playoff standings for the NFC and AFC with updates throughout the weekend as games go final.

The Bills started out Week 15 by punching their ticket to the postseason with a dominant win over the Broncos. Buffalo became the fifth team to clinch a playoff berth joining the Chiefs, Steelers, Packers and Saints. The Rams and Seahawks are next in line to lock up a postseason spot with either a win or a tie.

Kansas City squares off with New Orleans in the marquee matchup of Week 15. The Chiefs are looking to put together a much cleaner performance than they had against the Dolphins in Week 14. The Saints get a boost with Drew Brees returning to action after dealing with multiple injuries including several broken ribs. Saints head coach Sean Payton noted that the team was “encouraged” by how Brees looked at the beginning of the week and the practices confirmed their quarterback was once again ready to suit up.

“We were encouraged at the start of the week, we wanted to see how it felt as he went through a full practice week and he’s done a good job,” Payton said, per The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff standings heading into Week 15. We will be updating the NFC and AFC playoff picture throughout the day as games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 11 3 0 2. Saints* 10 3 0 3. Rams 9 4 0 4. Washington 6 7 0 5. Seahawks 9 4 0 6. Buccaneers 8 5 0 7. Cardinals 7 6 0 8. Vikings 6 7 0 9. Bears 6 7 0 10. Lions 5 8 0 11. 49ers 5 8 0 12. Giants 5 8 0 13. Eagles 4 8 1 14. Cowboys 5 8 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 3 L.A. Rams

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks 9 4 0 2. Buccaneers 8 5 0 3. Cardinals 7 6 0 4. Vikings 6 7 0 5. Bears 6 7 0 6. Lions 5 8 0 7. 49ers 5 8 0 8. Giants 5 8 0 9. Eagles 4 8 1 10. Cowboys 4 9 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

TEAM W L T 1. Chiefs* 12 1 0 2. Steelers* 11 2 0 3. Bills* 11 3 0 4. Titans 9 4 0 5. Browns 9 4 0 6. Colts 9 4 0 7. Dolphins 8 5 0 8. Ravens 8 5 0 9. Raiders 7 7 0 10. Patriots 6 7 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 7 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Buffalo Bills

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Browns 9 4 0 2. Colts 9 4 0 3. Dolphins 8 5 0 4. Ravens 8 5 0 5. Raiders 7 7 0 6. Patriots 6 7 0

