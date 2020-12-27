NFL Playoff Standings 2020-21: AFC & NFC Picture for Week 16

The holiday season means some NFL teams have giant postseason presents while others are receiving lumps of coal in their stockings as the playoff picture is starting to take shape. So far, four NFC teams have punched their postseason ticket, while three AFC squads have their playoff spot clinched.

The Saints sealed the NFC South title by dropping 52 points against the Vikings on Christmas Day to get the Week 16 slate of games started. New Orleans will be joined by another NFC South team as Tampa Bay clinched a playoff spot less than 24 hours later. Tom Brady will make his NFC playoff debut after two decades of winning Super Bowls in the AFC. Brady has the Bucs on a three-game winning streak since their bye week.

“There’s a lot of guys that have worked hard to get to this point,” Brady noted in his postgame press conference. “10 wins gets you something this year in the NFL. It gets you a spot in the playoffs. There’s going to be a bunch of teams that make it this year, and there’s only going to be one team that ends up happy. So, the more time we can spend improving as a team, improving as a quarterback that I need to do, then the better it is for us.”

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are now in serious danger of missing out on the postseason after their upset loss to the 49ers. With the Cardinals’ loss, the Bears control their own destiny as winning their final two games would send them to the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff standings in the NFC and AFC. We will continue to update the playoff picture as Week 16 games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 11 3 0 2. Saints* 11 4 0 3. Seahawks* 10 4 0 4. Washington 6 8 0 5. Buccaneers* 10 5 0 6. Rams 9 5 0 7. Cardinals 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Cowboys 5 9 0 10. Giants 5 9 0 11. Eagles 4 9 1

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Buccaneers 10 5 0 2. Rams 9 5 0 3. Cardinals 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Cowboys 5 9 0 6. Giants 5 9 0 7. Eagles 4 9 1

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

TEAM W L T 1. Chiefs* 13 1 0 2. Bills* 11 3 0 3. Steelers* 11 3 0 4. Titans 10 4 0 5. Browns 10 4 0 6. Colts 10 4 0 7. Dolphins 9 5 0 8. Ravens 9 5 0 9. Raiders 7 7 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 7 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Browns 10 4 0 2. Colts 10 4 0 3. Dolphins 9 5 0 4. Ravens 9 5 0 5. Raiders 7 7 0

