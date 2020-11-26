NFL Thanksgiving TV Schedule: What Games Are on Today?

It’s Thanksgiving, which could only mean two things, plenty of turkey and even more football. Thursday’s slate of games kicks off in grand tradition, with the Detroit Lions hosting the Houston Texans. Not to be outdone, a critical battle for NFC East supremacy will follow, as Washington travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

The Ravens-Steelers game was supposed to be the cherry on top to wrap up our Thanksgiving feast. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had different plans, forcing the NFL to reschedule the game.

But don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with all the latest updated scheduling, game previews and betting spreads for all things football this Thanksgiving.

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions

Time: 12:30 pm ET

Date: Thursday, 11/26 (Today)

Place: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access

Spread: Lions (+3)

Detroit enters Thursday as a home underdog, a position they do not tend to excel in, losing eight straight games when pegged as such. Houston, on the other hand, is 6-3 ATS in their last nine road games.

Furthermore, the Lions will be vastly undermanned, ruling out cornerback Jeff Okudah, and wideouts Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola to go along with three other players.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has regained his dominant form of late. After tossing five INTs over the first five weeks of the season, the 2x-Pro Bowler has thrown 11 TDs to zero INTs over his past five contests.

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Date: Thursday, 11/26 (Today)

Place: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Coverage: FOX

Spread: Cowboys (-3)

A critical game for two NFC East contenders a mere half-game out of first place. Andy Dalton showed glimpses of his past Red Riffle-self a week ago, throwing three TDs and setting a season-high (as a starter) with a 104.0 QB rating.

Washington’s stud wide receiver Terry McLaurin is currently listed as questionable for the game. Considering he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, things are looking optimistic.

The Cowboys have covered each of their last two games by a touchdown or more, per OddShark.

Ravens-Steelers Postponed

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

(UPDATED*)

Time: 1:15 pm ET

Date: Sunday, 11/29

Place: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, PA)

Coverage: NBC

Spread: Steelers (-4)

Originally scheduled as the primetime contest on Thursday’s triple header, the NFL announced on Wednesday that they would be postponing the game due to a COVID-19 breakout among Baltimore Ravens players and coaches.

Here’s the NFL’s statement on the matter:

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram each tested positive for the virus on Monday, the team also placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is Williams’ second stint on the list this year. On Wednesday, Baltimore added three more to the list; defensive end Calais Campbell, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skur.

The added time due to the rescheduling could potentially open the door for a handful of these players to be made available come game time on Sunday if they are deemed close contacts.

In the meantime, the Ravens released a statement on Wednesday announcing they have disciplined an unnamed staff member for conduct related to the outbreak:

The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens.

While the rescheduling could work in the Ravens’ favor, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was not all too happy about the NFL’s continued efforts to scatter his schedule, especially on Thanksgiving.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

These two AFC North foes faced off just four weeks ago, when Pittsburgh edged out Baltimore by four points, 28-24. The Ravens have now lost three of their last four games. The Steelers, on the other hand, are the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, sitting at a perfect 10-0.

