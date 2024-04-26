Kirk Cousins’ Agent Speaks On Surprise Falcons 1st-Round Pick: Report

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. After signing Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million deal in the offseason, selecting Penix wasn’t what many envisioned. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, was surprised.

“Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming,” McCartney said. “We got no heads up, Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.”

Kirk Cousins ‘Disappointed’ Over Pick

Cousins, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, was “disappointed” that the Atlanta Falcons never made him aware of them drafting a quarterback in the first round.

“As we all sit in shock over the Atlanta pick, a source tells me Kirk Cousins just as “shocked” and “disappointed,” Slater tweeted. “Never said anything to him or his reps about a QB in 1st round despite suggesting they would.”

Drafting a quarterback wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it was the fact that the Falcons used the No. 8 pick in the draft to fill that need

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Cousins understood a quarterback would be considered. However, Cousins didn’t believe one would be taken in the first round.

“The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know. From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round,” Russini tweeted. “I’m told he’s a bit stunned.”

Marc Raimondi of ESPN wrote that McCartney is frustrated over the Falcons not using the first-round pick to make the team better next season.

“Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the Falcons only notified the QB that they’d pick Penix while the team was on the clock,” Raimondi wrote. “McCartney said there is frustration and confusion coming from Cousins’ camp because Atlanta did not use its first-round pick to make the team better in 2024.”

Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, Dallas Turner, and others were still available at No. 8 and filled other needs.

Michael Penix Jr. Had Arguably ‘Best Pure Arm’ in the Draft

While the decision to draft Penix came as a surprise for Cousins, his 2023 season saw him throw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He’s death with multiple injuries, but when healthy, the left-handed 23-year-old quarterback threw for over 4,640 yards in both seasons at Washington.

Raimondi wrote that the numbers were great and so was the tape.

“The numbers were excellent and so was the tape on Penix, who had arguably the best pure arm of any quarterback in the entire draft,” Raimondi wrote. “But his injury history made him a major question mark for NFL teams.”

According to Raimondi, Penix understands that he’ll learn from Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s been in the league,” Penix said. “He’s been in there for a while. He’s played a lot of football. I feel like I’m going to come in and I’m going to learn. I’m going to learn from him.”