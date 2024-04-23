Ravens Named as ‘Ideal’ Spot for Former 2nd-Rounder

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a mass exodus during the 2024 free agency, but their offensive line was one of the areas that suffered the most. General manager Eric DeCosta made some moves to address the losses, but with the NFL draft coming up, most expect him to address the line in some fashion.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox in his article, “Ideal 2024 Draft Scenarios for NFL’s Top Remaining Free Agents,” free agent guard Dalton Risner may benefit from DeCosta striking out in the draft.

Knox wrote about it being ideal for Risner if the “Ravens Don’t Address the Offensive Interior.” The fit between the two makes sense as Knox points out, “The Ravens also lost starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency.”

Zeitler left for the Detroit Lions, while Simpson joined the New York Jets, leaving the Ravens down their 2023 starting guards.

The Ravens may not be the only team interested in Risner’s services according to Knox. He explained, “The San Francisco 49ers could also be interested in Risner if they don’t draft a guard early.”

Knox wrote, “The 49ers could use an upgrade over Spencer Burford at right guard, and while Risner has traditionally played on the left side, he would be an intriguing option.”

Both the Ravens and 49ers would give Risner a shot of starting, and as Knox points out a chance of contending for a Super Bowl.

Dalton Risner Has Been a Reliable Guard Throughout Career

It is odd that Risner is still available at this point and even Knox writes, “For the second straight offseason, though, he remains unsigned late in free agency.”

Risner was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and was a four-year starter at the left guard position. In four years, Risner started 62 games for the Broncos and played at least 86% of the offensive snaps in every year.

Knox wrote, “Guard Dalton Risner has started 73 games over the past five seasons and started 11 for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.”

Finding a durable offensive lineman that you can trust to start double digit games is a valuable commodity in the NFL, so he will likely find a home before the season.

“Risner will likely find a landing spot at some point after the draft, which he did last season, signing with the Vikings in September,” Knox explained.

According to Pro Football Focus, Risner graded out at 57.1 in 2023, which was 46 amongst guards. Risner did not join the starting lineup for the Vikings until Week 7 against the 49ers, so his late start could have impacted his play.

At only 28 years old though, Risner has plenty of snaps left in legs.

2024 Offensive Line Draft Class Is Extremely Deep

The 2024 offensive line class is one of the deeper classes in recent memory, so it is unlikely the Ravens stay pat and do not address the position in some fashion.

Knox wrote, “Addressing offensive line spots in the draft would be logical for the Ravens, who also traded away right tackle Morgan Moses.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the Ravens addressing the guard position in his two-round mock draft on April 10. He had them drafting Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe at pick 62.

Knox pointed out, “They [Baltimore] took Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton and TCU lineman Brandon Coleman in the B/R Scouting Department mock draft.”

If the Ravens decide to focus their premium picks elsewhere and still need someone who can step into a starting role then DeCosta may look to Risner as a solid back up plan.