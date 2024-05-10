Ravens Urged to ‘Upgrade’ Josh Johnson With Former No. 8 Pick QB

Nobody’s moving Lamar Jackson out of the starting quarterback role for the Baltimore Ravens, but the team could upgrade backup Josh Johnson by signing former eighth-overall draft pick Ryan Tannehill in 2024 NFL free agency.

It’s an idea floated by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec did acknowledge Ravens “officials have said on multiple occasions they consider Josh Johnson to be the No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson. Rookie sixth-round pick Devin Leary projects as the No. 3. However, it would be hard to argue against the fact that Tannehill would be an upgrade over what the Ravens have as backup options.”

Tannehill’s pedigree is an obvious upgrade over that of journeyman Johnson as “a former Pro Bowl selection who has thrown for nearly 35,000 yards in his career, succeeded in a run-first offense and won playoff games.”

The positives for signing Tannehill extend to his familiarity with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry from their days with the Tennessee Titans. That experience would be useful, but there are other notable benefits to putting Tannehill behind Jackson on the depth chart.

Ryan Tannehill Fits Ravens’ Offense

Jackson leads a Baltimore offense still dependent on a power-based running game and play-action passing. Tannehill fits this scheme perfectly.

As a converted wide receiver who became a star QB1 at Texas A&M, Tannehill has always had natural dual-threat skills. He’s no Jackson on the run, but Tannehill has still averaged 4.8 yards per rush during his pro career.

The threat to run has made Tannehill prolific off of play action. He showcased the skill by “completing 7 of 9 passes for 168 yards” when the Titans faced the Los Angeles Chargers last season, per Next Gen Stats.

Play action was a staple for the Ravens in 2023, with Jackson amassing 525 yards from 58 attempts, according to Pro Football Reference. Jackson also ran 115 RPOs last season.

Both the play action and RPO games figure to remain integral for the Ravens with Henry on board. The 30-year-old is still a power back defenses fear, something Tannehill exploited often with the Titans, particularly in 2021, when he had a 53 percent play-action rate, per Next Gen Stats.

The Ravens know all about how effective the Tanehill and Henry combination can be, learning the hard way in the playoffs after the 2019 season. Tannehill directed a 28-12 win in the Divisional Round at M&T Bank Stadium to end Jackson’s first NFL MVP campaign on a sour note.

Maybe the bitter memory of that game serves as the perfect audition for Tannehill joining the Ravens as a more battle-tested QB2. Or perhaps general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will stick with Johnson in this vital role.

Josh Johnson’s Experience is Still Valuable

Few passers in the pros are as well-travelled as Johnson. The 37-year-old has suited up for seven teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

He has just nine starts to his credit, but the 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is another mobile quarterback who can beat defenses through the air and and on the ground. Johnson showcased his arm talent with this touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace against the Washington Commanders last preseason.

Looking in-house beyond Johnson would take the Ravens into the realm of development projects. Unproven signal-callers like former New England Patriots’ undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham, who could still project to wide receiver.

Uncertainty about passers like Cunningham and rookie Emory Jones means Jackson’s immediate deputy will likely be Johnson or another established signal-caller still on the veteran market. If it’s the latter, the Ravens won’t find a better option than Tannehill.