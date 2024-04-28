Bills GM Gives Definitive Answer on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

The Buffalo Bills appear to be out of the running for Brandon Aiyuk — or any high-priced wide receiver still on the trade block.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the state of the team’s wide receiver room on April 27, after the completion of the NFL Draft, and shot down any lingering speculation that the team could make a big trade. The Bills had been linked to the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver as well as Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in the trade market, but Beane stressed that there is no cap space to add contracts that large.
“The cap is the cap,” Beane said, via The Atheltic’s Joe Buscaglia on X. “There’s no trade coming. I know everyone wants to link us to every trade in the league.”
Bills Seen as Contenders for Star Receivers
Many analysts had pegged the Bills as top contenders to land either Aiyuk or Higgins, and one NFL scout thought the team was building assets to make a run during the NFL Draft. The Bills traded back twice in the first round, falling back to the No. 32 overall pick and then again to No. 33, adding a series of mid-round picks through the moves.
An unnamed NFL scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller that the moves appeared to be leading to a trade for a new wide receiver.
“Trading back to 33 (for Buffalo) is super smart,” the scout said. “Now they have all day tomorrow to try and trade for Tee Higgins or one of the 49ers wideouts.”
It did not appear that any team made a serious run at Aiyuk during the draft. Niners general manager John Lynch said the team did not get any calls during the first two days of the draft.
“We didn’t entertain any of that today,” Lynch said, via NFL.com. “We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We’re really thrilled with it. And thrilled to have added Ricky (Pearsall) to that group and even make it stronger”
Bills Add to Receiving Corps
The Bills had been in need of talent at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and losing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency, and addressed that during the NFL Draft. Beane use the team’s first pick — which came at the start of the second round — to land Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Speaking to reporters on April 27, the rookie wide receiver said he got a call of approval from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
“He texted me the day of. ‘You’re the guy I wanted. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,'” Coleman told reporters. “I’m like, ‘I’ve been saying the same thing. I want to go play with the guy that wears No. 17.'”
Coleman also had plenty of praise for Allen, saying he’s excited to start playing with him.
“He’s a great quarterback. I think he’s one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I’m ready for that,” said Coleman.