Veteran Bills WR Predicted to Face ‘Long Odds’ to Make Final Roster

Chase Claypool came to the Buffalo Bills for a fresh start and the chance to get his career back on the rails, but one analyst believes the veteran wide receiver will still face long odds to make the final roster.

The Bills signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins receiver in free agency, giving him a chance to rebound from a rough patch in his career and get back to the promise he showed in the first two seasons of his career. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Claypool as one of the league’s veterans with the most to prove as offseason practices begin, noting that the team’s overhaul at wide receiver could make for some tight competition to make the roster.

Chase Claypool’s Summer Challenge

Claypool looked like a budding star when he first entered the league with the Steelers, reaching 800 yards in each of his first two seasons. But he stalled from there, being traded to the Chicago Bears and then the Dolphins as his productivity took a nose-dive. Claypool made just four receptions in nine games in Miami, then came to the Bills on a one-year, $1.1-million contract.

As Knox noted, the Bills have added a number of veteran receivers after losing their top two producers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

“In Buffalo, Claypool will get to perform with a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen. However, he’s also facing long odds just to make the team,” Knox wrote. “Buffalo parted with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason but also brought in the likes of Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman.”

This video just shows why Josh Allen is you of the most like able guys in the NFL Wr’s like Chase Claypool who’s hes never played with hes already got a way to bond with Them And Wr’s like Isabella or Hamler who might not make the roaster he still treats them like anybody else pic.twitter.com/25WcXdyqSg — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓣𝓸𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓪𝓲𝓭_ (@AllenToKincaid_) May 21, 2024