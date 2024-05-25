Veteran Bills WR Predicted to Face ‘Long Odds’ to Make Final Roster

Chase Claypool came to the Buffalo Bills for a fresh start and the chance to get his career back on the rails, but one analyst believes the veteran wide receiver will still face long odds to make the final roster.
The Bills signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins receiver in free agency, giving him a chance to rebound from a rough patch in his career and get back to the promise he showed in the first two seasons of his career. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Claypool as one of the league’s veterans with the most to prove as offseason practices begin, noting that the team’s overhaul at wide receiver could make for some tight competition to make the roster.
Chase Claypool’s Summer Challenge
Claypool looked like a budding star when he first entered the league with the Steelers, reaching 800 yards in each of his first two seasons. But he stalled from there, being traded to the Chicago Bears and then the Dolphins as his productivity took a nose-dive. Claypool made just four receptions in nine games in Miami, then came to the Bills on a one-year, $1.1-million contract.
As Knox noted, the Bills have added a number of veteran receivers after losing their top two producers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
“In Buffalo, Claypool will get to perform with a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen. However, he’s also facing long odds just to make the team,” Knox wrote. “Buffalo parted with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason but also brought in the likes of Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman.”
Knox added that Claypool’s relatively light contract would make him an “easy cut candidate” if he doesn’t show enough promise through the summer. He noted that a strong showing at OTAs, which started this week, would go a long way in helping Claypool secure a roster spot.
Veteran Rehabilitating Reputation
Claypool is not just trying to get his career back on track, but also his reputation. As The Athletic’s Tim Graham noted, he faced “harsh criticism for being selfish and emotionally immature” as his career fell off, but the veteran receiver said there was no truth to the criticism.
“It’s frustrating, especially when it’s so far from the truth,” Claypool told reporters after the team’s May 21 practice. “But I’m not here to prove that I’m not what they say. I’m just here to be what I am and be a part of the team. I’m not trying to prove anyone wrong or right. I’m just being who I am.”
Claypool added that he’s never had a problem with teammates in the past, but still looking forward to his new home in Buffalo as a fresh start for his career.
“In the buildings, I don’t think it’s ever been an issue,” said Claypool, “but in terms of a fresh start with a new perspective of who I am is awesome. I know none of the guys kind of look at what’s online because they know some of that is misleading. I love how they just treat me like family right away, and I don’t come in with any baggage from the outside world.”