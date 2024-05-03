Chase Claypool Sends Strong Message to Bills After Signing 1-Year Deal

After a career of ups and downs, wide receiver Chase Claypool is ready to start his next chapter with the Buffalo Bills.

The former second-round pick, who had a strong start to his career before struggling with injuries and inconsistent play, signed a one-year contract with the Bills, the team announced on May 3. Though Claypool is coming off a season where he made just eight total catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, he is seen as a low-risk addition for a Bills team in need of talent at the wide receiver position.

After his signing was announced on Friday, Claypool took to social media to send a message to the team saying he was excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to proudly represent the @buffalobills organization,” Claypool shared on Instagram. “So excited to be a part of this team and have the opportunity to play in front of the Bills Mafia! See y’all soon”

Chase Claypool Looking to Jump-Start Career

Claypool had an immediate impact after being picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first two seasons, Claypool made 121 receptions for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns, but saw his production steadily decline from there. He was traded to the Chicago Bears the following season, ending the year with 46 receptions for 451 yards and one touchdown.

Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins last season but struggled to make an impact on the field.

Though some Bills fans questioned the signing, others saw it as a low-risk potential addition to a receiving corps that lost its top two players with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Mike Catalana, sports director of 13WHAM, wrote that Claypool is not guaranteed to make the final roster at the end of the summer, but has proven his talent in the NFL and could ultimately help the team.

“Chase Claypool is an example of taking a flier on a guy,” Catalana shared on X. “He’s bounced around for a reason. He has a level of talent, but has not shown it nearly enough on the field. Before we start talking about his role on the team, he’s gotta make the team.”

Bills Adding Talent After Stefon Diggs Trade

The Bills also addressed their receiving corps in the NFL Draft, using their top pick on Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. The team already added speedy receiver Curtis Samuel in free agency, along with the versatile Mack Hollins.

Despite the additions, Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder wrote that the wide receiver position remains the area of biggest need for the Bills.

“The Bills used their first pick of the draft on Keon Coleman, but the second-round selection shouldn’t be relied upon to replace what Stefon Diggs brought to the table,” Holder wrote. “The 20-year-old will have a lot of weight on his shoulders as the team’s No. 1 receiver, especially since the crew behind him is headlined by Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir.

“The position group as a whole leaves a lot to be desired, and having a rookie lead the way is a risky proposition.”