Bills Sign U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist in Surprise Roster Move

Bills Land Heavyweight

The Bills had hosted Steveson for a tryout on May 15, with Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noting that the wrestling champion had already made visits to other teams.

“After initially not reaching out, the #Bills brought Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist, in for a visit today,” Talbot wrote on X.

Steveson’s addition to the team came as a bit of a surprise given the team’s full roster and the two weeks between his visit and signing.

The Bills had their eye on Steveson for quite some time. The wrestler told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated in August 2021 that he met with one of the team’s scouts, though Steveson ultimately ended up signing with the WWE.

“So many great organizations and teams have reached out,” Steveson said. “A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”

As NFL.com’s Nick Shook noted, Steveson was a three-time All-American at the University of Minnesota and won the freestyle wrestling gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in 2021 in Tokyo after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic. Shook noted that Steveson is a bit undersized for his position, but his athleticism could make up for it.