Bills Hold Visit With Former WWE Star After Surprise Release: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could help Gable Steveson find a new career path after the once highly touted WWE star was released by the wrestling company.

Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot reported on May 15 that the Bills held a visit with Steveson, who is also a former U.S. Olympic gold medalist and looking to break into the NFL. Steveson already had some interest from other teams after he was released by the WWE earlier this month, and Talbot reported that the Bills are now in the mix.

“After initially not reaching out, the #Bills brought Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist, in for a visit today,” Talbot wrote on X.

After initially not reaching out, the #Bills brought Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist, in for a visit today. Thoughts #BillsMafia ? https://t.co/wiK67uZAN3 pic.twitter.com/vc3fyMX20e — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 15, 2024

Olympian Aiming for Career in New Sport

Steveson signed to the WWE after winning heavyweight gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. His career started with some hype, but Steveson failed to gain traction in the WWE. Though there were reports that he had been on the rocks with the organization, Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post noted that the timing of his release came as a surprise as it left Steveson with no time to qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Bills had already shown interest in Steveson, with the wrestler telling Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated in August 2021 that he had met with one of the team’s scouts scout.

“So many great organizations and teams have reached out,” Steveson said. “A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”

Bills Leave No Stone Unturned

It was not clear what position the Bills might envision for the 6-foot-1, 285-pound Steveson, but the team has not shied away from taking a look at athletes outside the sport of football. The team used a seventh-round draft pick on Travis Clayton, a boxing and rugby standout from England looking to break into the NFL.

Clayton is part of the International Player Pathway Program and said he believes his size and skill will translate well to the NFL.

“With football, I love the physical side of things,” said the 6-foot-7, 301-pound Clayton, who is working to become an offensive lineman. “Being on the offensive line, being able to take your anger out on people legally, it’s great. It’s great. I can just use my strength to my abilities.” The Bills also extended a rookie minicamp invite to Zed Williams, a professional lacrosse player who graduated from nearby Silver Creek High School. Williams, who spent time at linebacker and tight end at the minicamp, said it was his first football experience since high school.

“Anything to play a sport is a blessing. Being able to run around is a blessing. [I am] very blessed to be here [and] very excited to be here,” Williams said, via Spectrum News. “[I still have] a lot of learning to do. I haven’t played football since high school to be honest with you. As you guys know, I’ve been in the lacrosse world. So [there’s still] a lot of catching up, a lot of learning. [I’m] just trying to learn as fast as I can.”