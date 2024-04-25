Ex-Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Sends 4-Word Message to Josh Allen

“I mean, I was released in Buffalo, so I loved my time out there,” Poyer said. “I loved every bit of (it) — I was able to learn, explore, grow, be with the crowd, my family and my daughter. She grew up out there in Buffalo, so a lot of respect and love for the city of Buffalo. But new beginnings out here in South Florida, and I’m excited about it and the opportunity to be with the football team they have. I’m just out here to help and see if we can get over the hump.”

Poyer added that he understands the NFL is a business and that he was “prepared for the worst” as the team entered the offseason facing a significant salary cap crunch. The Bills ended up parting ways with several key players and longtime veterans, including cornerback Tre’Davious White and center Mitch Morse.

Some close to Poyer were not so diplomatic about his release. Shortly after his release, Poyer’s brother took to social media to share some blunt criticism of Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Jeremiah Poyer posted on X, “lol welp… bombs away!!! Lmao what an idiot he is.”

Jordan Poyer Excited for New Opportunity

Poyer said he developed a sense of admiration for the Dolphins as he watched them rebuild in recent years, adding that he’s excited to play for coach Mike McDaniel next season.

“Obviously, I’ve been in the AFC East for seven years, so I’ve been able to watch them grow as a football team,” Poyer said. “I know quite a few people on that team as well that’s helped me with my transition, but just paying attention to Mike. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and also as a person, too. His story off the field has impacted me and my story in a similar way. So, all that came into play, obviously, I lived in South Florida in the offseason, so that made it easier, but all that came into play when choosing to come down to Miami.”