Ex-Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Sends 4-Word Message to Josh Allen

After spending the last seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer says he’s ready to take on his former team — even if it means an open-field showdown with Josh Allen.
Poyer was released by the Bills in March in a cap-cutting move, then signed a one-year deal with the rival Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro safety appeared on a podcast with former Bills star Eric Wood this week, talking about what it will be like to face his former team twice next season.
When Wood asked Poyer if he would be able to bring down Allen should the two meet one-on-one, the safety had a message for his former teammate.
“Absolutely,” Poyer said. “I’m playing football.”
Poyer joked that no one wants to see a 6-foot-5, 250-pound quarterback running at them in the open field but said he trusted his instincts if the situation should arise next season.
Jordan Poyer Shares Love for Buffalo
Poyer has made it clear he harbors ill will toward the Bills despite his release in March. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on April 10, Poyer said he is grateful for his time in Buffalo but excited for the new opportunity in Miami.
“I mean, I was released in Buffalo, so I loved my time out there,” Poyer said. “I loved every bit of (it) — I was able to learn, explore, grow, be with the crowd, my family and my daughter. She grew up out there in Buffalo, so a lot of respect and love for the city of Buffalo. But new beginnings out here in South Florida, and I’m excited about it and the opportunity to be with the football team they have. I’m just out here to help and see if we can get over the hump.”
Poyer added that he understands the NFL is a business and that he was “prepared for the worst” as the team entered the offseason facing a significant salary cap crunch. The Bills ended up parting ways with several key players and longtime veterans, including cornerback Tre’Davious White and center Mitch Morse.
Some close to Poyer were not so diplomatic about his release. Shortly after his release, Poyer’s brother took to social media to share some blunt criticism of Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Jeremiah Poyer posted on X, “lol welp… bombs away!!! Lmao what an idiot he is.”
Jordan Poyer Excited for New Opportunity
Poyer said he developed a sense of admiration for the Dolphins as he watched them rebuild in recent years, adding that he’s excited to play for coach Mike McDaniel next season.
“Obviously, I’ve been in the AFC East for seven years, so I’ve been able to watch them grow as a football team,” Poyer said. “I know quite a few people on that team as well that’s helped me with my transition, but just paying attention to Mike. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and also as a person, too. His story off the field has impacted me and my story in a similar way. So, all that came into play, obviously, I lived in South Florida in the offseason, so that made it easier, but all that came into play when choosing to come down to Miami.”