Bills QB Josh Allen Visits Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in New Orleans

While numerous members of the Buffalo Bills attended Luke Combs’ concert at Highmark Stadium on April 20, one person was noticeably absent, quarterback Josh Allen.

However, after Hailee Steinfeld attended nearly every Bills game last season, Allen spent this past weekend supporting his girlfriend. A fan-submitted photo to DeuxMoi showed Allen visiting Steinfeld in New Orleans, where she’s shooting her latest film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Steinfeld was cast in writer and director Ryan Coogler’s mysterious supernatural thriller that stars Michael B. Jordan. “What is known has yet to be confirmed by either the studio (Warner Bros. Pictures) or Coogler,” THR reported. “Insiders say the feature is set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may even be playing dual roles — as twin brothers.

“However, some hazy casting details have leaked. (Wunmi) Mosaku might be playing Jordan’s romantic interest (but of which twin?); (Jack) O’Connell might be a racist antagonist; and Steinfeld’s part is all sealed up in a coffin.”

Steinfeld’s still-untitled film won’t premiere until after the 2024 NFL season. The movie is set for a March 7, 2025 release date.

Allen is spending as much as possible with the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star during the offseason. The couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week last month. The 27-year-old Bills star initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner.

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Are Spending the Bulk of the Offseason in Southern California



Shortly after Allen and Steinfeld started dating last Spring, the MVP candidate purchased a $7.5 million home in Dana Point, California. Allen’s house is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria.

The new home is also conveniently located near Steinfeld. The “Pitch Perfect” star resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The Oscar-nominated actress purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

While fans hoped to see the couple make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars, Allen attended former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen‘s bachelor party that weekend. Later in March, Steinfeld joined Allen for his sister Nicala Madden’s gender reveal party.

Bills News: Josh Allen Addressed Stepping Up as a Leader After Several Key Veterans Were Cut



Speaking to reporters on April 18, Allen addressed the massive shakeup in the Bills’ locker room. Ahead of free agency, the Bills abruptly cut six veterans. A month later, Buffalo traded his No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans.

With so many of his longest-tenured teammates gone, Allen knows he needs to step up. “I think it’s an opportunity for myself to grow as a leader and to bring along some of these young guys and new guys that we’ve brought into our team,” Allen said. “That’s an opportunity, frankly, that I’m very excited about. It’s something that’s going to be very challenging, but I’m very willing to do it.

“It’s just kind of crazy to think that I’m going into my seventh season… But again, it’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and be the guy that I’m supposed to be and the guy that I believe I am, and I’m going to need guys along the way.”

Next up, the Bills are predicted to find Allen a new weapon in the 2024 NFL draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 25. Allen previously discussed which top-tier wide receiver prospects he likes, but the final decision remains with general manager Brandon Beane.

“I’d like to think I have input in who we pick, but in reality I don’t,” he said.