Bills QB Josh Allen Drops 3-Word Assessment of Team’s Top Rookie

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen loves the enthusiasm he’s seen from new teammate Keon Coleman.

The teammates had the chance to take the field together for the first time at OTAs this week, working together on team drills during the May 21 practice. Speaking to reporters afterward, Allen snhard some big praise for the team’s top rookie.

“He loves football,” Allen said, via the team’s official website.

Allen said Coleman’s love of the game was front and center at their first practice together.

“I think that’s the first and foremost thing that you learn about him. He loves this game, loves the nuances of it, and that’s fun to be around,” Allen said.

Josh Allen Shares Praise for Teammate

It wasn’t just Coleman’s enthusiasm for football that caught Allen’s eye. The Bills quarterback also shared some praise for the wide receiver’s physical attributes, which were on display during passing drills.

“He can move and he can jump. He’s 6-4. I thought he can run some routes pretty well,” Allen said.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott added that while he brings a light attitude to the team, Coleman is serious when he steps onto the field. “You envision playing games and putting your last name on the jersey. All that is cool but once you actually get here, after a day or two you’re like [deep breath]… Alright this real.” -Keon Coleman after this first #Bills practice with Josh Allen#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/Vd0oxzfH0g — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) May 22, 2024