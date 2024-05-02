Bills OL’s Wife Posts Perfect Message Celebrating New Contract

The Buffalo Bills added a slew of new players in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane kept adding talent after the last round concluded.

In one of their first moves, Buffalo signed former Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills. ESPN’s Mike Clay posted, “Undrafted guard Keaton Bills signed with the Buffalo Bills. Naturally.”

While Bills Mafia loved seeing Bills going to the Bills, the guard’s wife, Sydney Bills, shared the perfect message celebrating her husband’s new contract on Instagram. She posted a photo of the couple’s son in a backward Bills hat and wrote, “Yeah, Jensen looks good in Bills gear! @buffalobills.”

Fellow Utah alum and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid commented, “Bills mafia 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Sydney, also a fellow Utah alum, tied the knot with Bills in March 2020. They welcomed their son, K. Jensen, in July 2023. Now, Bills will look to earn a roster spot with the reigning AFC East champions in Buffalo, New York.

While attending the NFL Combine a few months ago, Bills was asked about the possibility of going to the team with his namesake. “It’s been brought up a few times,” Bills told Power 96.5 FM’s Muki Hawkins. “I like the name Bills, so we’ll see what happens.”

As for what he brings to a franchise, “Accountability, durability, and some mental toughness,” he answered. “I’ve been through some injuries and fought back. I bring some versatility on the field. Special teams. And I’m excited to see where I end up.”

The 6-foot-4, 324-pound guard could be the first guy to have his name on the front and back of his Bills jersey. 24/7 Sports’ Steve Bartle posted called Bills to the Bills, “A match made by the football gods.”

Keaton Bills was Projected to Get Selected in the 6th or 7th Round of the NFL Draft

Last season, Bills helped lead the Utes to an 11-6 record. He earned Honorable Mention All-Pac

12 honors twice. Buffalo looks to have solid value with the undrafted free agent, as The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted Bills hearing his name called in the 6th or 7th round.

“He was part of Utah’s 2016 signing class, which also included RB Zack Moss and QB Tyler Huntley,” Brugler wrote. “Bills is a member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints and took a religious mission to Honduras prior to enrolling at Utah. He returned to the United States in November 2018 and enrolled at Utah in January 2019, initially as a defensive tackle before moving to the offensive line.

“He returned from his mission and started 38 games for the Utes the last four years, separating himself as the most consistent player on the line. Despite an underwhelming athletic profile, Bills can quick set as a pass blocker and establish his anchor for quick wins in a phone booth.

“Overall, Bills is a subpar athlete and won’t stand out with his movement skills, but he works well enough in short areas with the heavy hands and toughness to wear down defenders. Although his ceiling might not be very high in the NFL, he offers a functional skill set that can provide immediate interior depth.”

Bills News: Buffalo’s Offensive Line Will Look Extremely Different in 2024



Buffalo’s o-line will look vastly different next season. With Ryan Bates and Mitch Morse gone, the Bills plan to move Connor McGovern to center, while David Edwards competes at left guard along with Alec Anderson and Bills.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote of the shift, “In our season-long film review, McGovern was solid but also the lowest-graded starter of the bunch. He also has little experience at center in the NFL, having only 100 snaps there in five total seasons.

“McGovern did play a lot of center at Penn State, but that was at the college level and a long time ago. He might be able to do the job well, but it is a legitimate risk. Releasing Morse, the glue of their offensive line, could mean a drop-off in production along the entire starting five. A young center prospect in the draft could be an option at some point in the draft for the Bills.”

During the NFL draft, the Bills selected former Georgia center Sedrick Pran-Granger with pick No. 141. They also added two offensive tackles, Tylan Grable (No. 204) and Travis Clayton (No. 221).