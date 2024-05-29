Bills Get Bad Sign on Major Free-Agent Acquisition

It will be at least a little longer before the Buffalo Bills get a chance to see what new free-agent acquisition Mike Edwards can do on the field.
The safety signed with the Bills in March and is expected to compete for a starting spot, but has been hampered by a lingering shoulder injury and was seen wearing a sling at the team’s May 28 practice. Bills head coach Sean McDermott had already warned that it could be a few weeks before Edwards is able to jump into live practices, but Tuesday’s pictures could be a sign that he still has a ways to go.
Mike Edwards Has Yet to Practice
The Bills started OTAs this month, but Edwards has not yet been able to participate. ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg shared an image of Edwards walking on the practice field on Tuesday with a sling on his shoulder.
McDermott had previously said that Edwards was still dealing with the effects of the injury but was expected to return to full health ahead of training camp this summer.
“I should add Mike’s dealing with a little bit of a shoulder [injury] right now for the next three to four weeks. Beyond that he’s been a good addition to our team,” McDermott told reporters on May 21, via SI.com.
The Bills have been dealing with other injuries on defense, including linebacker Matt Milano who is still rehabbing from a leg fracture suffered in October. McDermott has not been as clear on a timeline for Milano’s return, but did express confidence that he would be back in time for training camp.
“The word I’ve gotten from our training staff is that he’s on schedule,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “Matt’s here every day. I can tell you that he’s working hard. It’s probably going to be more closer to training camp until we see him out there, maybe some drill work before that, maybe not. It’ll just be how he continues to progress at this point.”
Big Role for New Safety
Edwards has the chance to fill a void at safety in ting after the departures of longtime players Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Hyde has entertained the idea of returning for one more season in Buffalo, but CBS Sports noted that Edwards could still be in line to earn the starting job even if he does return.
“After signing a one-year deal in March, Edwards has a good chance of starting at free safety with Buffalo having thus far not made an effort to re-sign longtime secondary mainstay Micah Hyde, who is currently without a team and is a question mark to return to football due to long-time neck issues,” the report noted. “Even if Hyde does return to the Bills, the younger and healthier Edwards may be the team’s preferred starter anyway.”
Edwards is coming off a season with the Kansas City Chiefs where he made 51 total tackles with one interception and five pass defenses. He also made two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.