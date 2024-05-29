Bills Get Bad Sign on Major Free-Agent Acquisition

It will be at least a little longer before the Buffalo Bills get a chance to see what new free-agent acquisition Mike Edwards can do on the field.

The safety signed with the Bills in March and is expected to compete for a starting spot, but has been hampered by a lingering shoulder injury and was seen wearing a sling at the team’s May 28 practice. Bills head coach Sean McDermott had already warned that it could be a few weeks before Edwards is able to jump into live practices, but Tuesday’s pictures could be a sign that he still has a ways to go.

Mike Edwards Has Yet to Practice

The Bills started OTAs this month, but Edwards has not yet been able to participate. ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg shared an image of Edwards walking on the practice field on Tuesday with a sling on his shoulder.

And S Mike Edwards’ right shoulder wrapped pic.twitter.com/lVf8NzjwBV — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 28, 2024

McDermott had previously said that Edwards was still dealing with the effects of the injury but was expected to return to full health ahead of training camp this summer.

The Bills have been dealing with other injuries on defense, including linebacker Matt Milano who is still rehabbing from a leg fracture suffered in October. McDermott has not been as clear on a timeline for Milano’s return, but did express confidence that he would be back in time for training camp.

“The word I’ve gotten from our training staff is that he’s on schedule,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “Matt’s here every day. I can tell you that he’s working hard. It’s probably going to be more closer to training camp until we see him out there, maybe some drill work before that, maybe not. It’ll just be how he continues to progress at this point.”