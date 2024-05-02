Bills Named Top Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro-Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills added some youth to their wide receiving corps during the NFL Draft, and soon could add a veteran presence to round it all out.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named the Bills as one of the top potential landing spots for former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent after one season with the Baltimore Ravens. Kenyon suggested that Beckham could be a good addition to a changing receiving corps after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

Bills Could Have Competition in the Division Kenyon noted that Beckham nearly signed with the rival Miami Dolphins in May, with the two sides meeting but failing to come to terms on a contract. The Bleacher Report analyst noted that the Dolphins remain a top candidate for Beckham, but said the Bills could also be a strong suitor. Despite dealing with injuries and a dip in production, the veteran receiver could still have a lot to offer a new team, Kenyon suggested. “Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens last season,” Kenyon wrote. “He logged only 50 percent of snaps in his 14 appearances, so he has upside left.” Am I the only person who actually thought Odell Beckham looked good with the Ravens? Incredibly limited opportunity at a WR pic.twitter.com/7rvkozICop — Jamie Taco (@JamieTaco_FF) May 2, 2024 Other analysts see a good fit between Beckham and the Bills. Jarrett Bailey of AtoZ Sports wrote in February that Beckham could be a low-cost, high-reward addition for the Bills who could be traded or released mid-season if he doesn’t pan out.