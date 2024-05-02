Bills Named Top Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro-Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills added some youth to their wide receiving corps during the NFL Draft, and soon could add a veteran presence to round it all out.
Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named the Bills as one of the top potential landing spots for former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent after one season with the Baltimore Ravens. Kenyon suggested that Beckham could be a good addition to a changing receiving corps after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.
Bills Could Have Competition in the Division
Kenyon noted that Beckham nearly signed with the rival Miami Dolphins in May, with the two sides meeting but failing to come to terms on a contract. The Bleacher Report analyst noted that the Dolphins remain a top candidate for Beckham, but said the Bills could also be a strong suitor.
Despite dealing with injuries and a dip in production, the veteran receiver could still have a lot to offer a new team, Kenyon suggested.
“Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens last season,” Kenyon wrote. “He logged only 50 percent of snaps in his 14 appearances, so he has upside left.”
Other analysts see a good fit between Beckham and the Bills. Jarrett Bailey of AtoZ Sports wrote in February that Beckham could be a low-cost, high-reward addition for the Bills who could be traded or released mid-season if he doesn’t pan out.
“What could it hurt? Beckham had only 37 catches for the Ravens this year, who undoubtedly paid way too much for him ($15 million with over $13 million in guarantees),” Bailey wrote. “However, for someone at this stage in his career, signing Beckham to a cheap one-year deal could pay dividends in a more pass-heavy Bills offense.”
The Bills had been connected to Beckham when he was a free agent during the 2022 season, but he ultimately went unsigned during that season as he rehabbed a torn ACL. Beckham signed with the Ravens the next year.
Bills Adding Youth to Receiving Corps
After losing their top two wide receivers, the Bills invested their top draft pick on a potential replacement in the form of Florida State pass-catcher Keon Coleman.
In an interview with Robert Griffin III on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast, Coleman said he’s ready to invest everything he has into getting caught up with quarterback Josh Allen and his new teammates.
“Once you figure out how much they really love ball and love to compete and win, it starts there,” Coleman said. “You’re going to start watching film with them. I don’t have a life outside of football, so I’m trying to learn everything. I’m just trying to vibe.”
Coleman said Allen reached out to him shortly after he was drafted, and believes their shared competitiveness will set the foundation for a strong relationship.
“That’s going to make our relationship skyrocket instantly,” Coleman said. “We both love ball and we’re trying to win now, so we’re going to do what it takes”