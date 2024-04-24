Bills Hold Private Workout With ‘Breakout’ Wide Receiver Prospect

With just two days left until the NFL Draft kicks off, wide receiver Xavier Legette has the attention of the Buffalo Bills.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported on April 23 that the Bills held a private workout with the South Carolina receiver, who is considered a first-round prospect. The Bills have met with several other wide receivers in the weeks leading up to the draft, and many analysts expect them to use their first-round pick on a pass-catcher following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Bills Met With Xavier Legette Earlier This Year

The Bills already held an interview with Legette at the NFL Combine in March, and the prospect later shared some love for quarterback Josh Allen.

“He’s a great quarterback and I feel like I could help that team if I’m blessed to be able to do that,” Legette said, via reporter Josh Reed on X.

The receiver said his meeting with the Bills had gone well, adding that he liked the idea of playing in Buffalo.

“I had a great conversation. I feel like the interview went well. I just want those guys to make it happen if they can make it happen,” Legette said.

Many analysts see Legette as a strong fit for the Bills, who are in need of talent after losing both of their top receivers. As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Legette is coming off a “breakout” season at South Carolina in 2023 where he made 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Though Legette did not have much production in college before 2023, he impressed scouts with a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash and had a strong showing in the Senior Bowl.

“I thought Legette was a borderline one,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said, via the Buffalo News. “But after the Senior Bowl he had, and coming into the combine and working out the way he did, I think Legette is going to go somewhere in the 23 to 32 area.”

Bills Could Pursue Bigger Move

While the Bills could likely remain in their No. 28 spot and land Legette, some analysts believe they will make an even bolder move to make up for the loss of Diggs in a trade with the Houston Texans.

In a mock draft published on April 16, Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press predicted that the Bills would move all the way up to the No. 4 overall pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Though the move would cost the Bills a slew of picks this year and a first-rounder next year, it would allow them to grab top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

Maaddi wrote that the Bills are under pressure to win a Super Bowl and need a new No. 1 receiver after the Diggs trade, suggesting that Harrison could fit the bill. Though the Bills have traded up in the first round in each of the last two years, they have not made such a large jump in a decade. The team traded up to the No. 4 spot in the 2014 draft to take wide receiver Sammy Watkins.