Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was an All-Pro player in 2022 and appeared on his way to a repeat performance in 2023 before injury struck.

Milano suffered a fractured leg in Week 5, missing the remainder of the season and enduring a long rehab for what the team hinted was a complicated injury. Though Milano is expected to be back on the field to start the 2024 season, one analyst suggests the Bills could add another veteran linebacker as an insurance policy for Milano.

Bills Could Use Veteran Help Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified one potential offseason move for all 32 teams, noting that the Bills should add another linebacker to offset what could be a drop in performance for Milano.

“At his peak, Matt Milano is an All-Pro caliber player. However, he turns 30 at the end of July and is coming off a season-ending injury,” Holder wrote. “Also, Buffalo let Tyrel Dodson, who filled in well for Milano last fall, walk in free agency.” Adding another linebacker could hold great importance for a team that saw some significant changes on defense, Holder added, suggesting the Bills could target Shaquille Leonard as their “insurance policy” for Milano.