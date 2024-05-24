Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Sparks Concern After Skipping OTAs in Houston

Stefon Diggs may be gone from the Buffalo Bills, but the drama surrounding his offseason plans could be starting anew.

Diggs was shipped to the Houston Texans in a surprise trade, bringing an end to months of drama surrounding his place in Buffalo. Diggs had drawn attention last season after skipping the team’s offseason activities, and now has sparked some new concerns after opting out of the first optional practices with the Texans.

‘Deja Vu All Over Again’ for Stefon Diggs

As Kyle Silagyi of SI.com noted, Diggs sparked some major concerns in Buffalo last offseason when he skipped optional OTAs. The drama surrounding Diggs had been building since the conclusion of the previous season, when he was seen growing animated with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs went on to skip all optional practices and was sent home on the first day of mandatory minicamp by head coach Sean McDermott, but returned the following day and had no further public issues through the season. He did see a dip in production on the field down the final stretch of the season, going the team’s last seven games without a touchdown catch.

As Silagyi noted, Diggs was under no obligation to attend the first practices with the Texans, though his absence revived some familiar feelings for Bills fans.

Others have put off concerns about Diggs missing practice. ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime said it’s not uncommon for veteran players to miss optional practices, noting that left tackle Laremy Tunsil also skipped out on OTAs for the Texans.

Does it worry you that Stefon Diggs didn’t show up to workouts this week?@Djbienaime: “No need to stress about it at all.” 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xC9K6bBYDm — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) May 24, 2024

Bills Look Forward to New Offense

The Bills’ offense underwent an overhaul this offseason, with No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis also leaving in free agency and rookie receiver Keon Coleman joining as the No. 33 overall pick. Quarterback Josh Allen shared some praise for his new teammate, saying Coleman brings exactly what the Bills need for their passing attack.