Bills Trade Proposal Ships $120 Million EDGE After ‘Problem’ Season

“That’s enough money for the Bills to actually have an in-season rainy day fund that would allow them to sign players and potentially acquire a player via trade before the deadline,” Ballentine wrote, adding that Miller’s $1.5 million base salary for the upcoming season could make him an attractive trade candidate despite a big dip in performance.

Miller struggled to generate pressure on opposing passers last season and fell to the bottom of the team’s defensive line rotation.

“Miller didn’t come close to being worth that in the 2023 campaign. He played in 12 games due to injury and didn’t register a single sack. He played just 32 percent of the snaps and was part of the problem on defense,” Ballentine added.

Bills Willing to Make Difficult Decisions

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has not shied away from difficult roster decisions this offseason, including the trade that sent Diggs to the Texans just weeks after the team lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

Beane explained that the team would need to get out from the receiver’s big contract and wanted to do it sooner rather than later. By trading Diggs now, the Bills were able to get a second-round draft pick in return.

“We think we can compete and do what we need to do by eating it now,” Beane said in an appearance on The Athletic Football Show. “And not next year. Because if we didn’t, if we tried to come up with some way to split it up too many different ways, then now it’s just like that albatross hanging on your neck all year. You look at your cap and you’re going, Look how much money we still have dead.”

Trading Miller could have a similar effect, leaving the team with some dead cap now in exchange for greater flexibility down the line.