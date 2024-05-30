“Our receiver room right now is like Baskin-Robbins,” Beane said. “We got a lot of flavors.”

Bills Look to Rookie Receiver to Boost Offense

The Bills seem to have high hopes for Coleman, the No. 33 overall pick in the draft. Quarterback Josh Allen said he can bring an element the team has been lacking, a big and physical receiver who can win contested balls.

“I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense,” Allen said, via Bleacher Report. “Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that’s a big-bodied guy and can go win one a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver.”

Allen added that he’s impressed by the totality of the team’s pass-catchers.

“I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others,” Allen said. “Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work. … You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”