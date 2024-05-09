Bears Starter Predicted to Earn $20 Million-Per-Year Deal in 2025

The Chicago Bears are going full speed ahead into 2024 with Caleb Williams in place as their new franchise quarterback. And if Braxton Jones does his part in protecting him next season, the left tackle could earn himself a massive payday.

Jones — a 2022 fifth-round pick — is heading into his third season as the Bears’ starting left tackle and has mostly exceeded expectations over his first two years. He started all 17 games as Chicago’s blindside blocker as a rookie, earning All-Rookie recognition. He then improved as a pass-blocker in 2023 despite missing six games with a neck injury.

To be sure, Jones still has room to grow and must take the next step in his development in 2024 to prove he can be the Bears’ long-term answer at left tackle. The Bears quietly gave him a vote of confidence during the 2024 NFL draft, though, when they passed on top offensive tackles to take wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick.

If Jones continues his ascent, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes he “should be in line” for a contract extension in 2025 that could pay him more than $20 million annually.

“Jones is eligible for an extension in 2025, so if he holds down the fort and protects Williams this season, he should be in line to get paid north of $20 million per year on his next deal, either by the Bears or another team,” Barnwell wrote on May 7.

Braxton Jones Emerged as ‘Winner’ of 2024 NFL Draft

Barnwell’s recent prediction about a potential payday for Jones arose from a piece that analyzed the so-called winners and losers of last month’s 2024 NFL draft. He considers Jones one of the winners because the Bears had an opportunity to take one of the top tackles — Olu Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga — with the ninth pick and passed on them both.

The Bears did not completely ignore the offensive tackle position. With the No. 75 pick in the third round, Chicago drafted Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie to improve the depth and competition in their offensive tackle room. General manager Ryan Poles said he is not putting a “ceiling” on Amegadjie’s potential for their lineup in 2024 but admitted he envisions a swing tackle role for him as a rookie — a role the Bears badly need to fill.

A developing third-round rookie is far less of a threat to Jones’ job security as a starter than a top-10 selection would have been, though. In that sense, Jones should feel like a winner and that everything is right in front of him so long as he continues to improve.

Braxton Jones Not the Only Bear Due for New Deal

Jones is one of the Bears’ top 2025 extension candidates to monitor in the upcoming season, but he is not their only 2022 draft pick who has played his way into a new deal.

At this point, none of the Bears’ 2022 draft picks is more deserving of a new contract than strong safety Jaquan Brisker. Like Jones, he started on Day 1 for the Bears and finished his first NFL season as an All-Rookie selection for his defensive playmaking. While he struggled a bit to start 2023, he finished his second season with more tackles (104 to 105), more pass deflections (two to nine) and more forced fumbles (one to two).

Brisker still has flaws in his game he must correct and remains a slight injury concern (two games missed in each of his first two seasons). But if he can establish chemistry with new free safety Kevin Byard early on, he could have a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2024 — which, in turn, would incentivize the Bears to sign him for the long term.

The Bears also have slot cornerback Kyler Gordon to consider. He play improved noticeably between his first and second seasons, a sign that he had grown more comfortable in the defense and his dedicated slot role. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with the eighth-lowest passer rating allowed (83.6) among all slot corners who played at least 100 snaps in 2023.

If Gordon thrives again in 2024, he could emerge as one of the premier slot cornerbacks in the NFL, improving his chances of signing a lucrative new contract with Chicago.