New Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Pre-Draft Communications With DJ Moore

It’s officially official: The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s a move that was widely expected by fans and analysts alike, and after hearing Williams’ comments after getting drafted, it’s clear the rookie QB and several Bears players saw it coming, as well.

Among them is top wide receiver DJ Moore, who was one of several Bears players who had dinner with Williams during the quarterback’s Top 30 visit with the team. It turns out the communication between Williams and Moore didn’t stop at that dinner.

“I met his family,” Williams said about Moore. “Obviously hung out with him throughout the dinner. I learned he’s a great guy. I learned that he’s ready to go. Since my top 30 visit we probably talked every week, just reaching out to each other, connecting — because that’s a big connection for me, obviously, getting the ball to 2.”

New Bears QB Caleb Williams Already Being Proactive in Working With WRs DJ Moore, Keenan Allen

Williams, 22, is already taking ownership of the Bears’ offense, and that’s an encouraging sign for Chicago. In addition to communicating regularly with Moore, the rookie QB also had a throwing session with Moore, Bears wideout Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, the latter of whom Chicago selected at No. 9 overall.

“It was a great workout, just four of us getting better, working on our craft,” Odunze said after getting drafted by the Bears. “That’s exactly what it was. I see that Keenan’s smooth. I see how explosive DJ is. And I see that Caleb can sling the ball wherever he chooses. I’m super excited to work with that group now, officially, and I think we can do special things.”

“I found out maybe two days ago that that popped up,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said about the workout. “I thought it was pretty cool. … Now, that group’s worked together, which is good.”

In addition to a trio of talented wideouts in Moore, Allen and Odunze, Williams has been given quite the array of talents to work with on offense, including tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, along with speedy running back D’Andre Swift.

All Signs Pointing Up for Chicago Bears in 2024

In addition to a re-vamped offense, the Bears also bring back the same defense that led the league in interceptions last year (22) and finished first against the run (86.4 yards per game). Chicago could still use another pass rusher and a dominant defensive tackle, but there’s a strong balance of talent on both sides of the ball for the first time in years. That should help Williams adjust to the league in a bug way.

The new Bears QB says he wanted to join the team when he saw how much Poles and company wanted to get the franchise back to its winning ways. The Bears finished 3-14 in 2022 and showed solid improvements in 2023, finishing with an 8-9 mark. They look to do even better this year, with a shot at the playoffs a realistic goal.

“A big reason is I believe the culture that’s been building,” Williams said after the draft. “I would say the culture, the coaches, and that’s where it stems from. Then I’d also say the love and support that the fans have been giving. They’re ready, they’re hungry, they’re all excited and so are we.”