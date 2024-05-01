Bears Superstar ‘Clears Air’ With Caleb Williams After Media Beef

Caleb Williams has arrived to the Chicago Bears amid almost exclusively fanfare, though there was a little media drama involving one of his now teammates in the weeks leading up to the NFL draft.

Second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson appeared on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on March 20 and answered a question about the “Hollywood” element of Williams’ stardom, particularly as he played for USC in Los Angeles for two years and won himself a Heisman Trophy there in 2022.

Johnson on Monday, April 30, spoke publicly about the issue he took with widespread aggregation of his comments during the answer to that question, saying that the context was often ignored, leading to the distortion and/or loss of his message along the way.

“That conversation was taken completely the wrong way,” Johnson told the Parkins and Spiegel Show Show on 670 The Score. “People, to me, just wanted click-bait and didn’t even take into consideration the whole context of the damn conversation.”

Johnson went on to explain that he only used the term “Hollywood” in his response because Adams continued to use it herself in her questions.

“When we were talking, [Adams] had brought up, ‘Oh, how do you feel about Caleb Williams if he comes and you guys draft him? He’s like Hollywood, how do you think the Hollywood will come into the locker room?'” Johnson continued. “She kept using the word ‘Hollywood.’ I never said, ‘He’s Hollywood, he’s this and that.’ I don’t know the dude. As far as I know, Heisman winner, elite dude from Oklahoma who transferred to USC that slings the ball. I mean, that’s all I know of the kid.”