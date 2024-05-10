Bears, Matt Eberflus May Have New Trade Target in $72 Million Pro Bowl 3-Tech

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is currently under contract with the Washington Commanders, but trade whispers have gotten louder of late.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on May 7 that Allen and his current team may be nearing a crossroads. “A few league execs are wondering if Washington will ever consider offers for Allen, who is due $15.4 million this year and $16.5 million next, below market for high-end tackles,” Fowler wrote, adding:

“The people I’ve talked to believe Washington will need to either rework his contract eventually or decide whether it will entertain trade interest, which it has rebuffed in the past.”

Considering the Chicago Bears’ primary need after the draft is arguably defensive tackle, it could behoove Bears general manager Ryan Poles to inquire about a trade for Allen.

Should Chicago Bears Try to Gauge Trade Interest for DT Jonathan Allen?

With 3-Technique being a key position in head coach Matt Eberflus’s 4-3 defense, looking into adding a player of Allen’s talents could serve the Bears well.

At least one analyst, Justin Melo of The Draft Network, thinks Poles should pick up the phone. Melo named the Bears as one of three teams who should attempt to trade for the veteran DT.

“I expected the Bears to be major players for a defensive tackle like Christian Wilkins in free agency, but that didn’t come to fruition. Justin Jones, who has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals, led all Bears interior defenders in sacks last season with just 4.5. Creating more interior pressure is a necessity for Matt Eberflus’ defensive line,” Melo wrote on May 9.

“Now that the Bears have drafted Caleb Williams at quarterback, they should feel more comfortable parting with future draft capital in exchange for players capable of delivering instant results.”

A Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and 2022, Allen had a solid season in 2023. In 16 starts, he amassed 53 total tackles (10 for loss), 19 quarterback hits, a pass defensed and 5.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Allen has been a consistent disruptor in the middle, netting 21.0 sacks over the last three years. He has also been extremely durable, not missing more than one game in each of his last six seasons.

He would elevate the DT position for Chicago while also providing veteran mentorship for second-year DTs Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, but there are other aspects of this to consider.

Is This Something the Bears Could Do Financially?

The Bears could afford to add Allen, but they’d have to get a tad creative with the salary cap in order to make his contract work.

Allen, 29, signed a four-year extension for $72 million ($35.6 million guaranteed) with Washington in 2021. He has cap hits of $21.4 million in 2024 and $23 million in 2025, per Over the Cap.

The Bears currently have just under $23 million in cap space this year. Next year, that number balloons to $77.4 million, so this could be doable for Chicago.

The Bears have other extensions to think about after the upcoming season, with players such as Teven Jenkins, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen all possible candidates.

Still, Poles negotiated with Washington last season when trading for pass rusher Montez Sweat, which worked out for both teams. Perhaps they could get another deal done with Allen. That deal may not happen for a while, though.

“I have faith that Poles will go get that piece in October if they’re lacking,” Bears insider Jeff Hughes of DaBearsBlog wrote on May 9 regarding the defensive tackle position.

If the trade talk surrounding Allen continues to get louder, don’t be surprised if Poles calls the Commanders about the possibility of another deal.