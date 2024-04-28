Bengals Sign Former Big Ten Starting QB Compared to Josh Allen

The Cincinnati Bengals have their starting quarterback and backup quarterback in place with Joe Burrow and Jake Browning — what’s left is determining who the third quarterback on the roster might be.

One of the players who will get the opportunity to earn that spot will be Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who agreed to an undrafted free agent contract on April 27 after he wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Lombardi spent three seasons at Michigan State, starting 9 games and also spending time as the Spartans’ punter.

He transferred to Northern Illinois following the 2020 season and spent three seasons with the Huskies, where he was the full-time starter in 2021 and 2023 after missing all but four games of 2022 with an injury.

Rocky Lombardi: Awesome Name, Decent Stats

Lombardi, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, had a winning record in his two years as a full-time starter in 2021 and 2023, including a win in the Camellia Bowl in 2023. Lombardi led the Huskies to a bowl game in 2021, where they lost 47-41 to Coastal Carolina.

Lombardi was named Camellia Bowl MVP in 2023 after going 18-of-29 passing for 200 yards, 1 TD and 2 interceptions while also rushing for a touchdown in a 21-19 win over Arkansas State.

In three years, Northern Illinois went 18-12 in games Lombardi played in.

Lombardi had his best statistical season in 2021 when he threw for 2,597 yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while rushing for 473 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In 2023, Lombardi threw for 2,274 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions but only rushed for 129 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also led the Huskies to a 41-23 win over Kent State in the MAC Championship Game just one year after going winles.

First Round Mock’s William Yanish compared Lombardi to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his pre-draft evaluation.

“I’m going to be saying this until my hair turns gray, this Northern Illinois QB has everything it takes to succeed in the NFL,” Yanish wrote. “It’s baffling Lombardi wasn’t invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine … Lombardi is like scratching the surface of a winning lottery ticket. Every time you scratch off a little more, more numbers match.

“Lombardi is the most Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen-like prospect since… Josh Allen. However, Lombardi has a supremely softer touch than Allen.”

Lombardi had two truly signature moments for NIU — rallying the Huskies for a 22-21 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta and putting up a school-record 554 yards of total offense in a win over Kent State.

Bengals Brought Back Former 7th Round Draft Pick QB

Competition will be stiff for the third quarterback spot on the Bengals’ roster, with Cincinnati signing veteran NFL backup Logan Woodside.

The Bengals drafted Woodside in the seventh round out of Toledo in the 2018 NFL Draft after he was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Woodside didn’t make the Bengals’ regular season roster after he was arrested in Bellevue, Kentucky, on suspicion of DUI just a few months after he was drafted.

Woodside spent a season playing for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF before spending the last five seasons as a backup for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.